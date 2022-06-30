Burr and Burton’s Amos Smithwick and Stratton Mountain’s Micah Bruner set the pace for the Bulldogs and SMS cross country teams, respectively, this fall. Smithwick was the first Bennington County athlete to cross the finish line in both the Southern Vermont League championships and the Vermont state championships, while Bruner won a meet at Willow Park and had the best finish of any area high school athlete at states.
After their strong fall, Smithwick and Bruner have been named as the Vermont News & Media boys cross country co-athletes of the year.
Smithwick started his season off with a top-10 finish at the Rutland SVL meet on Sept. 7, placing overall with his time of 19:28. Only Isaac Vernon (sixth, 19:23) had a better meet for Bennington County athletes.
In a Sept. 21 meet at Willow Park he placed fourth overall with a time of 18:55. That meet was won by Bruner (18:37), who beat the field by 10 seconds.
Smithwick took 12th in the SVL championships, crossing the finish line in 18:01.
Smithwick followed that performance with a time of 19:46 at the Vermont state championships, good for 23rd overall in Division II.
Meanwhile in D-I, Bruner placed 38th with a time of 19:04.