Bruner (copy)

Stratton Mountain School’s Micah Bruner crosses the finish line during a 2021 meet at Willow Park.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Burr and Burton’s Amos Smithwick and Stratton Mountain’s Micah Bruner set the pace for the Bulldogs and SMS cross country teams, respectively, this fall. Smithwick was the first Bennington County athlete to cross the finish line in both the Southern Vermont League championships and the Vermont state championships, while Bruner won a meet at Willow Park and had the best finish of any area high school athlete at states.

After their strong fall, Smithwick and Bruner have been named as the Vermont News & Media boys cross country co-athletes of the year.

Smithwick started his season off with a top-10 finish at the Rutland SVL meet on Sept. 7, placing overall with his time of 19:28. Only Isaac Vernon (sixth, 19:23) had a better meet for Bennington County athletes.

In a Sept. 21 meet at Willow Park he placed fourth overall with a time of 18:55. That meet was won by Bruner (18:37), who beat the field by 10 seconds.

Smithwick took 12th in the SVL championships, crossing the finish line in 18:01.

Smithwick followed that performance with a time of 19:46 at the Vermont state championships, good for 23rd overall in Division II.

Meanwhile in D-I, Bruner placed 38th with a time of 19:04.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.