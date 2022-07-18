The Mount Anthony boys Nordic team skied its way to the program’s 11th state championship this past winter.
The Patriots boast a deep and impressive roster, but two athletes stuck out from the crowd and have been recognized as the Vermont News & Media boys co-skiers of the year: Peter McKenna and Riley Thurber.
Thurber was clutch in late February as the season neared its end, highlighted by the state championship skate relay race. Anchoring the squad with a 2.3 second advantage over second place Champlain Valley when he was handed the baton, Thurber separated himself from the rest of the pack; crossing the finish line 10 seconds ahead of the field and clinching the state title.
He placed inside the top-10 in both the classical (third) and skate (seventh) individual state races. Thurber also had a strong showing at the Southern Vermont League championship meet, earning the fourth best combined score of any skier, placing third in the classical and fifth in the skate.
He had a strong start to his year, placing third overall in MAU’s first meet of the season at Woodstock, a team best.
In MAU’s lone home meet at Prospect Mountain, Thurber raced to a fourth place finish.
McKenna was another key constant for the Patriots. He paced MAU in the Prospect race, finishing second overall. He raced well in both disciplines at both the SVL and state championship meet.
At states, he took sixth in the skate race and seventh in classical. McKenna led MAU at SVL’s, finishing in third when you combine his sixth place finish in the classical race and second place finish in skate. He also finished eighth overall in MAU’s season opener at Woodstock.
Both McKenna and Thurber were named to the SVL and all-state teams.