All successful basketball offenses start with solid point guard play. Long Trail enjoyed its most successful season in program history this past winter, making it to Barre Auditorium as a Final Four participant in Division IV and senior point guard Tomasz Koc was a big reason why.
The Poland native flashed his European-style game at basketball gyms throughout the state this year, displaying his quick-yet-composed, aggressive-yet-smooth approach and destroying defensive game plans all the while. There was, naturally, a heavy dose of euro-steps leaving defenders guessing which way he was heading.
After an outstanding winter, Koc has been named the Vermont News & Media boys basketball player of the year.
Koc averaged north of 20 points per game in the regular season, which saw the Mountain Lions go 19-1 and earn the No. 2 seed in D-IV. He connected on 80 3-pointers along the way, averaging four per contest.
While the scoring stands out, he showed he’s a well-rounded player by facilitating the offense, dishing out assists to teammates and pestering opposing guards on the defensive side of the floor.
His highest scoring game came on Feb. 21, when Long Trail clinched the Southern Vermont League championship with its 74-34 win over Sharon Academy. Koc scored 30 points, including eight makes from behind-the-arc in the win.
Koc added 26 points in the Mountain Lions’ playoff opener, a 99-38 thumping over No. 15 Craftsbury.
Koc was named to the SVL first-team and played in the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s senior all-star game.