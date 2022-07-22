The 2022 Vermont News & Media baseball player of the year led his Burr and Burton Bulldogs to a 12-5 overall record and the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs.
Trevor Greene was as impactful with the bat in his hand as he was on the mound, boasting an on-base percentage north of .500 while leading the team in home runs (three), RBIs (19) and walks (16).
He flashed his power in a May 10 contest at Mount Anthony, hitting two home runs and driving in five runs that day.
Greene pitched in nine different contests, drawing seven starts. He held opponents to an impressive .100 batting average in more than 27 innings of work, striking out a team-high 53 batters. He held a respectable 2.78 ERA.
Arguably his most dominant performance on the hill came during an April 30 home match against Essex. Greene was handed the ball and tossed six hitless innings against the Hornets, striking out 13 batters in the process. Seb Dostal finished the final inning as the Bulldogs combined for the no-hitter.
Greene also had the second most hits (16), doubles (five), runs scored (18) and stolen bases on BBA.