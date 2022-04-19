RUTLAND—Randy Crossman, a 63-year-old woodworker and 7th-generation Vermonter, has summited Pico Mountain 300 times in 300 days as of Monday, nearing his goal to climb 365 times in 365 days.
He invites the public to join him at a June 18 event to celebrate his 365th climb, and possibly hike alongside him for some or all of his summit. Crossman is an avid outdoorsman who committed to this goal to raise awareness and funds for Building Bright Futures (BBF), where his daughter Dr. Morgan Crossman serves as executive director. He calls the project “PicoSummit365.”
Building Bright Futures is a nonprofit organization working to improve the well-being of young children (from prenatal to age 8) and families in Vermont. BBF’s role is to convene and elevate the voices of families and early childhood stakeholders; to monitor the system by identifying and provide high-quality up-to-date data to inform policy and decision-making; and to advise the Governor and Legislature by making recommendations that move the early childhood system toward the goals identified in Vermont’s Early Childhood Action Plan (VECAP).
“I’m honored to be the face of Building Bright Futures for this endeavor because they’re getting individuals, families, communities, and government together to talk about how we can positively create change in the lives of our young children and families and they’re doing that every day…and they’re being positive about it…no excuses. And to me, that’s just amazing,” said Crossman as he hiked up Pico for the 299th time in 299 days.
Randy Crossman’s endeavor is also inspired by his 4-year-old granddaughter Amelie Lataille, the daughter of Morgan Crossman. To celebrate his birthday hike in early April, Amelie said, “I love you so much, Bumpy. You’re the bestest hiker every day. Congratulations on your Pico Mountain hike. I’m so proud of you.”
Crossman’s hikes have continued through all seasons and weather conditions, including in 60-mile-per hour winds and the aftermath of ice storms earlier this month.
To date, Crossman has climbed a total of more than 1,050 miles and nearly 600,000 feet of elevation gain, and he has raised more than $8,000 in pledges so far. Crossman is the facilities director at Castleton University. In his spare time, he runs a custom woodworking business, Vermont Woodshop.
Building Bright Futures’ Executive Director Morgan Crossman said, “I’m so grateful for the continuous love and support my dad shows for our family and my work. This journey has already raised a ton of awareness and funding for Building Bright Futures and surpassed our expectations. Thank you to each person who has donated so far and thank you to my Dad for dedicating a year of his life to Vermont’s kids!”
Crossman grew up skiing and hiking on Pico Mountain, and for several years he served as a volunteer rescuer on the mountain.
Members of the public can sponsor Crossman per hike, make a one-time donation to Building Bright Futures, or mail a check made out to Building Bright Futures to the following address: 600 Blair Park, Suite 160, Williston, VT 05495 (Pico summit in the memo line).