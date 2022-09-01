MANCHESTER — The 2022 Vermont high school golf season teed off on Wednesday with a five team meet at the Golf Club at Equinox.
Burr and Burton won the boys event, shooting a 167 team score led by medalist Angus Bellingham (39). Fellow Bulldog Ben Ario had the second best score of the day, carding a five over-par 41.
Rutland (178) placed second in the meet. Mount Anthony competed, though didn’t field enough golfers to place a team score. Mason Crosier led all Patriots with a round of 49.
Noah Rourke (43) and Nicolas Crespo Vasquez (44) rounded out the Bulldog scorers.
Arlington’s Kasey Dickey (53) carded the best round for the Eagles. Mill River also participated in Wednesday’s action, led by Matis Sarafin’s 42.