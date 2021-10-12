BURLINGTON – Today, Vermont Green Football Club, a men's soccer club in Burlington, announced its entry into USL League Two. The Club plans to kick off its inaugural season in May 2022 and will play home matches at the University of Vermont's Virtue Field. By joining USL League Two, the Club fills a gap in the Vermont soccer system, giving the state's top players the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level while maintaining their collegiate eligibility.
In addition to supporting the development of soccer in the state, the Club is embarking on an ambitious mission to build a club that embeds environmental justice in its competitive strategy, operational processes, and culture. The Club believes soccer can be a uniquely powerful catalyst for a more environmentally sustainable and socially just world.
“Vermont is a soccer state. There is a rich history of soccer in Vermont and we hope Vermont Green FC can honor and build upon that legacy,” said club co-founder Matthew Wolff.
“It is a dream come true to see this club come to fruition in my home state. It feels right to launch this club here. The state has a passionate soccer community, a unique Town Meeting culture, a deep connection with the natural environment, and a fondness for a good old-fashioned party. Soccer is a uniquely unifying global force for good and we see a tremendous opportunity to use the game we love to have a lot of fun while addressing some of our greatest societal challenges,” said club co-founder Keil Corey.
Vermont Green becomes the second USL League Two team to join the state in as many years. Black Rock Football Club started playing its home games at Applejack Stadium in Manchester this summer.
“In so many places around the world, soccer clubs serve as a medium for community building and organizing. We're eager to work directly with Vermonters that want to build a strong supporter culture that reflects the values of our communities,” said club co-founder, Patrick Infurna.
The Club will partner with local businesses and organizations for a festival-like matchday atmosphere that taps into the Vermont spirit.
The Club is embarking on a wide range of initiatives to engage with the community and advance its mission, including:
Joining 1% for the Planet, a Vermont-based international organization whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes.
Working with local, mission-aligned organizations on philanthropic and community engagement initiatives. The Club’s first engagement will be donating 10% of profits from an initial merchandise collection to the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
Developing apparel and jerseys that advance environmental stewardship and social justice.
Achieving net-zero emissions across all business operations, and team, staff, and fan travel by the end of the first season.
Training founders, players, and staff on equity and cultural proficiency.
USL League Two is a leading development platform for the game, operating in the fourth tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid. The league plays a vital role in the United States and Canada as it provides an elite platform for those pursuing professional careers domestically and internationally. League Two franchises provide top pre-professional players the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level while maintaining their collegiate eligibility.
Matthew Wolff-designed, sustainably sourced Vermont Green FC pre-sale merchandise is now available on shop.vermontgreenfc.com. 10% of profits from this collection will benefit the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
