The Vermont Fusion picked up a pair of convincing road victories over the weekend, improving to 2-0-1 in the early stages of the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) season. Sunday, the Fusion defeated the New York Shockers 4-0 behind a historic performance from Josie Pecor. On Friday, the Manchester-based squad earned its first win of the year, downing Force FC New York 4-1.
SUNDAYThe Fusion easily cruised past regional rival New York Shockers 4-0 on the back of four long range bombs from Vermonter Pecor (St. Anselm College; Williston) in the 11, 65, 81 and 92 minutes. On the other side of the pitch, the Shockers were unable to muster much offense. Keeper Erin Murphy recorded the clean sheet, the first of the season for Murphy and Fusion.
In the eleventh minute, Pecor received a long feed from centerback Nour Noujaim (Coker University; Rabieh, Lebanon) from just outside the Fusion penalty box and beat a defender. About 25 yards from the Shocker goal, Pecor delivered a right footed blast from the right side of the field and in the top right corner of the net past the surprised Shockers’ keeper.
After the halftime break, in the 63rd minute, Pecor accepted a pass from right midfielder Sami Alvarado (University of Texas — Tyler; Houston, TX) and dribble diagonally across the pitch to about 25 yards outside the Shockers’ goal and delivered a left footed rip off the crossbar and into the top left corner of the net.
In the 81st minute Pecor completed the elusive hat trick. Alvarado won the ball in the Fusion defensive third and played the ball forward to an onrushing Pecor, who beat the Shockers’ defenders and played a right footed shot just outside the penalty box into the bottom left corner of the Shockers’ goal for a 3-0 advantage. But Pecor wasn’t done tormenting the Shockers. In extra time, SHE collected a pass from midfielder Melike Dincel (LSU-Shreveport; Izmuir, Turkey) and ripped another shot from well beyond the penalty box for the 4-0 lead, which would stand until the final whistle. At the end of the game on the broadcast the sound of crickets drowned out the hometown fans as the Fusion left with a valuable road win.
Pecor recorded the Fusion’s first hat trick and four goal game in franchise history and rocketed to second place in goals scored (five) league-wide.
Coach O’Connor credited the Fusion midfield for winning balls and feeding Pecor all night. “Before the ball goes into the back of the net, a lot of things happen,” O’Connor said. “Our defense was amazing tonight, and obviously, Josie was on fire. She couldn’t miss.”
“I think the collective effort of the team was incredible from back to front, especially in the second half,” Pecor said. “We dominated every area of the field and I’m so happy to see our chemistry growing. Awesome road win!”
FridayAfter a slow start in the first half at the Hudson Sports Complex in Warwick, N.Y. on Friday, the Fusion stormed back in the second half with four unanswered goals to pick up three valuable points against the 2023 expansion club Force FC New York. After 90 minutes of soccer, Fusion walked away with a 4-1 victory on the road.
The first half featured back and forth play, with Force FC picking up a goal in the eleventh minute off a penalty kick by Elizabeth Allen, which was awarded as the result of a collision between Allen and Fusion netminder Erin Murphy (Univ. of Vermont; Wilson, N.Y.).
Fusion centerback Noor Noujaim (Coker University; Rabieh, Lebanon) kept the scoreline 1-0 at the end of the first half with a great header off the Fusion goal line. Coach John O’Connor praised Noujaim’s play against Force FC.
“We made some important, but minor adjustments at half time, which the players implemented exceptionally well,” he said. “It was a tale of two halves. In the second half we stepped up the pressure and created some important turnovers, which resulted in goals.”
Despite a shorter-than-normal roster for the match, the Fusion came out of the locker room and scored just two minutes into the second half. Blessing Kingsley (Southern Mississippi University; Carlow, Ireland) pierced the Force FC defense and played a well-placed ball to forward on the right flank, who skillfully dribbled around the Force FC outside back and crossed the ball to Sami Alvarez (University of Texas — Tyler; Houston, TX) at the near post, who tapped the ball into the back of the net for the equalizer.
“In the second half we really learned to play together. We were connecting passes well, pressing as a team, and I think that raised our collective energy and trust in one another,” said captain Kyra Russman-Araya (Skidmore College; Meriden, N.H.). “Our togetherness made all the difference, and helped us to finally click.”
Throughout the second half, the Fusion applied constant pressure on Force keeper Brianna Matteson and her defensive crew. Vermont quickly moved ahead when midfielder Melike Dincel (LSU — Shreveport; Izmuir, Turkey) crossed the ball into the box and found Russman-Araya on the back post after a defensive lapse by Force FC.
The Fusion went up 3-1 when midfielder Alexia Moreira (University of Texas — Tyler; Jacksonville, TX) buried a penalty kick. Forward Josie Pecor (St. Anselm College; Williston) added a late goal in the second half to cap off a dominant second half and make a statement.
“Josie played a really strong game for us upfront against a tough, physical backline. Her goal really hammered home our statement, that we are here to play,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor also praised the work of the back four, especially Kiah Pieters (University of South Dakota; Sioux Falls, S.D.), who normally plays in the midfield but due to the shorter roster, moved back to cover the right back position for the game. Coach O’Connor commended holding central midfielder Elise Bush (Western Illinois University; Henderson, NV) for her play on both sides of the ball, on offense and defense.
The Fusion return to action Saturday, hosting the Kingston Capitals at Applejack Stadium at 6 p.m.