BARDONIA, N.Y. — After 90 plus minutes of soccer, Vermont Fusion and Clarkstown Soccer Club walked away with a scoreless draw on Saturday. The Fusion move to 3-0-2 on the season, in first place with 11 points, while Clarkstown is just one point behind with a record of 3-0-1.
Coach John O'Connor described the game as a "tale of two halves." He noted that Fusion defended well in the first half but Clarkstown got the more threatening chances, although nothing clear cut. In the second half the Fusion dictated the game, winning more 50-50 balls and created the best scoring chances.
Fusion netminder Erin Murphy (University of Vermont / Wilson, New York) did an excellent job managing the game and controlling the tempo, while the centerback international duo of Nour Noujaim (Coker University / Rabieh, Lebanon) and Erika Haugen (Biola University / Trondheim, Norway) bottled up Clarkstown top scorer Kelly Brady (University of Mississippi), limiting her ability to influence the game. Midfielder Maddie Kiely (Fairfield University / Manchester) provided valuable minutes and looked very dangerous on the right flank.
Coach O'Connor summed up the game this way: "After thinking about the first half I thought we would have been happy with a draw, but the second half effort left us a little disappointed that we couldn’t bag a goal for the win."
The Fusion return home for a big game against the New York Shockers of Colonie at Applejack Stadium on June 17 at 7 p.m.