MANCHESTER — The Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) released its pre-season national and regional power rankings on Friday, and the defending Northern Conference champions Vermont Fusion are ranked both nationally and regionally.
In the national rankings, Vermont Fusion landed the 16th spot and are the only representative from the Northeastern Conference. There are 130 teams in the WPSL from across North America.
“It’s great to see VT Fusion in the pre-season poll and among the elite teams in the WPSL,” said John O’Connor (12-3-3 career record), head coach for Vermont Fusion and 2022 WPSL Conference Coach of the Year. “It’s a testament to the work the players have put in during the past two seasons to build the franchise. You’re only as good as your next game, so we look forward to getting started and seeing where we measure up this season.”
Vermont Fusion’s past success and strong 2023 roster make it the clear team to beat in the Northern Conference in 2023. In its first two seasons, Vermont Fusion amassed an impressive record of 12 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties, with an overall winning percentage of .750.
The Fusion remain undefeated at home at Applejack Stadium over two seasons. In 2022, they went deep into the national playoffs, missing the national final four with a 1-0 loss in the quarterfinals to SJEB FC from the Mid-Atlantic Conference. The Fusion ended the season with a 7-2-1 record.
In the 2023 WPSL East Power Rankings the Fusion landed the fifth spot. Their Northern Conference rivals New York Shockers (Albany, N.Y.), occupying the tenth spot. National and regional power rankings can be viewed at: https://www.wpslsoccer.com.
The Fusion kicks off their 2023 campaign at home on Saturday, May 20 at 5:00 PM vs. rival Rhode Island Rogues. VT Fusion has been dominant versus Rhode Island over its first two seasons with a 4-0 record and a goal difference of plus 13. Tickets for home matches can be purchased at https://www.vtfusionsoccer.com/wpsltickets.
VT Fusion will play its home matches at Applejack Stadium, in Manchester at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park (340 Recreation Park Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255). Applejack Stadium features the only natural grass field in the conference and a historic grandstand from 1887, one of the oldest remaining wooden grandstands in the country.
2023 VERMONT FUSION WPSL SCHEDULE• Saturday, May 20 @ 5pm: Vermont Fusion vs. Rhode Island Rogues (Applejack Stadium — Manchester) — OPENING NIGHT
• Friday, May 26 @ 7pm: Vermont Fusion at Force FC (Hudson Sports Complex)
• Sunday, May 28 @ 7pm: Vermont Fusion at New York Shockers (Afrims Sports Park)
• Saturday, June 3 @ 6pm: Vermont Fusion vs. Kingstown Capitals (Applejack Stadium — Manchester)
• Saturday, June 10 @ 5pm: Vermont Fusion at Clarkstown Soccer Club (Albertus Magnus HS)
• Saturday, June 17 @ 7pm: Vermont Fusion vs. New York Shockers (Applejack Stadium — Manchester) — GREEN MT. CHALLENGE NIGHT
• Sunday, June 25 @ 6pm: Vermont Fusion vs. Force FC (Applejack Stadium — Manchester)
• Friday, June 30 @ 6pm: Vermont Fusion at Kingstown Capitals (TBD)
• Sunday, July 2 @ 5pm: Vermont Fusion vs. Clarkstown Soccer Club (Applejack Stadium — Manchester) — FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND
• Saturday, July 8 @ 6:30pm: Vermont Fusion at Rhode Island Rogues (Roger Williams University)
* Home games in BOLD.