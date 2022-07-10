MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion are 2022 Northeast Conference champions of the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) after a dominant 3-0 victory over the Rhode Island Rogues Saturday evening at Applejack Field.
Blessing Kingsley, Josie Pecor and Edina Cakic were the goal scorers for the Fusion (6-1-1), who entered their eighth and final regular season game with the conference title still in question. They controlled their own destiny heading into the game, though, clinching with a win. They took care of business and are headed to the East regional playoffs in New Jersey next weekend.
The Fusion controlled play for the entire 90 minutes, consistently in possession of the ball and staying patient and composed. The Rogues had several first-half opportunities, including a couple of long passes up the right wing thwarted by the hustle of defenders Sky Woodard and Olivia Rayis. The Rogues had four corner kicks in the first 45 minutes, but never seriously threatened the middle of the field.
The Fusion, however, were knocking at the door the entire first half. Cakic set up teammates with beautiful feeds about a half dozen times before the Fusion finally broke through. Kingsley and Pecor both had near misses (over the crossbar and wide left, respectively) after feeds from Cakic.
Finally, in the 25th minute, Kingsley buried one of those chances from Cakic in the bottom left corner to draw first blood. The field only seemed to tilt in Vermont’s favor further after that.
“It’s indescribable,” said Kingsley, the Ireland native who plays forward at Southern Miss, of winning the conference. “Getting your hands on some silverware, and just being so consistent during the season. I feel like we really deserve it.”
For the next five minutes of play, the Fusion’s pressure was relentless. Stanford-bound midfielder, Aki Yuasa, got in on the action, finding Cakic who fired wide right in the 28th minute. Just a minute later, Yuasa put on a dribbling exhibition, leaving a defender on skates, and almost did it all on her own. She was stymied, however, by Rhode Island goaltender Autumn Scanlon, who was all by herself and made the save of the day.
Yet another minute later, Kyra Russman-Araya sent a beautiful cross in front of the net that Mallory Lloyd almost hammered home with a header. Rhode Island weathered that storm and Vermont took a 1-0 lead into the half.
“I said at halftime that I thought we played well enough, but that we could play better and clean some things up,” Coach John O’ Connor said after the game. “I thought (the Rogues) were going to press it enough that they’d expose themselves.”
The Fusion were clearly not content to sit on the lead, as the pressure picked back up almost immediately in the 46th minute. Kingsley crossed the ball beautifully for Cakic, but the ball took a funny hop, causing Cakic to ring the crossbar from point-blank range.
Kingsley worked behind defenders with impressive explosiveness several more times, and the Fusion were finally rewarded in the 54th minute. Scanlon was forced to charge Kingsley and got enough of the ball to deflect it away, but Pecor was hot on her heels and lobbed the ball high and into the vacated net to make it 2-0.
Then, in the 64th minute, Cakic’s persistance finally paid as she netted a goal herself.. Lloyd crossed the ball and Scanlon was there to intercept it, but misplayed it and let it get away from her. Cakic was right there to net another insurance marker to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.
“We didn’t expect that the game was going to be easy. I’m glad we scored the first goal in the first half,” said the French-born Cakic, who plays collegiately at University of Texas-Tyler, a Division II school. “I was confident about the second half, though, because we had a few good chances.”
The Rogues, turning up the heat and taking more chances near the end of the game, finally had a dangerous scoring chance in the 74th minute when Rhode Island’s left wing found some open space and sent a rocket toward the net, but it clanged off the crossbar to preserve goaltender Erin Murphy’s shutout.
The Fusion are headed for the regional playoffs in New Jersey this weekend, and if they advance, will be in Oklahoma City for nationals in two weeks.