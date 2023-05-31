MANCHESTER — Riding a wave of two overwhelming wins over Memorial Day weekend and a highly successful 2022 campaign, Vermont Fusion (2-0-1) catapulted to number three in the Women’s Premier Soccer League National Power Rankings and number one in the East Region Power Rankings.
The Colorado Rapids hold the top spot in the national rankings, followed by the San Diego Surf. The Vermont Fusion hold the top spot for all teams east of the Rocky Mountains,while the Charlotte Eagles round out the top four.
“From number 16 to number three in just a couple weeks — I am speechless,” said Vermont Fusion WPSL Executive Director Sarah Perry. “We are what we set out to be: a mindful organization that believes in the female athlete and empowering them to greatness; the ability to put together a cohesive support network filled with passion and purpose that includes talented, dedicated coaches and body workers, administrators and visionaries.”
The Fusion are playing in their third season in the WPSL. Since joining the league in 2021, they have amassed an impressive record of 14 wins, three losses, and four ties. The Fusion remain undefeated at home at Applejack Stadium over two-plus seasons.
In 2022, the Fusion went deep into the national playoffs, missing the national final four with a 1-0 loss in the quarterfinals to SJEB FC from the Mid-Atlantic Conference. The Manchester-based team ended its season with a 7-2-1 record.
The Fusion are an anomaly among the top-25 teams in the WPSL power rankings. Located in Manchester — with a population of 4,300 – they are the only team located in a small, rural community.
“This is Vermont Fusion, and we are not turning back! We are family. We are Vermont strong!” exclaimed Perry.
Josie Pecor played a big role in the Fusion’s jump up the leaderboards, combining to score five goals in her past two games. Pecor had a historic four goal performance in the Fusion’s last game, a 4-0 victory over the New York Shockers on Sunday. On Wednesday, Pecor was named the WPSL East Region Player of the Week.
The Fusion return to action on Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. against expansion team Kingston Capitals at Applejack Stadium. The Capitals are 1-1-1 in their augural season.