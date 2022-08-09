MANCHESTER — Team Vermont finds itself far behind at the conclusion of day one of the New England Junior Amateur Invitational at Manchester Country Club.
The Vermont girls (+47) sit in fifth place with Wednesday's round remaining, one stroke better than last place Maine at +48.
Burr and Burton golfer Kaylie Porter and Taylor Moutlton of Burlington Country Club’s scores have Vermont at NUMBER over par with one round to play.
Porter is the lone Vermonter inside the top-10, shooting a combined +10 on her home course through 36 holes. She is tied for seventh with New Hampshire’s Carys Fennessy.
Connecticut's Arabella Lopez is the girls’ leader, shooting a -3 on Tuesday.
The Connecticut girls (-1) hold an 11-shot advantage over the field entering the final round.
The Green Mountain state boys sit in last place of the six team tournament, with Connecticut holding a comfortable lead.
Vermont’s top five boys combined to shoot 72 over par through 36 holes, while Connecticut shot 15-under par, led by the individual leaders Bradley Sawka and Will Lodge, who both finished two rounds of play on Tuesday at -6.
The final round tees off today at 9 a.m.
Team standings
Boys
1. Connecticut -15
2. Massachusetts +16
3. Maine +18
4. Rhode Island +31
5. New Hampshire +38
6. Vermont +72
Individual top 5:
T1: Bradley Sawka -6 (Conn.), T1: Will Lodge -6 (Conn), 3: Bennett Berg -5 (Maine), 4: Elliot Spaulding -4 (Maine), 5: Max Jackson -2 (R.I.)
Girls
1. Connecticut -1
2. Massachusetts +10
3. Rhode Island +13
4. New Hampshire +31
5. Vermont +47
6. Maine +48
Individual top 5: 1: Arabella Lopez -3 (Conn.), 2: Morgan Smith -1 (Mass.), 3: Yvette O'Brien +2 (Conn.), 4: Olivia Williams +6 (R.I.), 5: Kylie Eaton +7 (R.I.)