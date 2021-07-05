WILLISTON — The 2021 Vermont Amateur tees off today at Williston Golf Club, and there is no shortage of local golfers set to hit the links.
Cory Jozefiak placed second last year’s event, shooting 14-under for the tournament at Stowe Golf Club, one shot behind the 2020 winner Garren Poirier.
Jozefiak, who represents Mount Anthony Country Club (MACC), hasn’t been playing as much golf so far this year compared to last. He’s also only played at Williston once prior, so his mindset is to ‘feel out’ the course over his opening round, which begins for him at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
“The first day is gonna be just go out and kind of find rhythm and kind of learn the golf course a little bit more,” Jozefiak said.
Jozefiak said he has “no expectations” for his play, but also noted that approach can sometimes lead to his best golf.
“Hopefully Wednesday, and then Thursday, (I) can be a little bit more comfortable with how the course is,” he said.
Also representing MACC is Taylor Bellemare, Jack Bushee, Stephen Carknard, former Hoosick Falls golfer Matt Smith and Aaron Wood.
Wood also said he hasn’t been playing a ton of golf as of late, and sees this tournament as a way to have some fun.
“I’m just hoping to enjoy a couple of days,” Wood said. “If I make the cut, great. If I get myself a shot to finish in the top 20, that would be a success for me.”
As for other locals in the field: Walker Allen will represent Ekwanok Country Club and Harrison Digangi, Keith Komline and William Hadden will represent Dorset Field Club.