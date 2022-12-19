Vermont All-Star Football Camps rolled out its inaugural all-state team earlier this week, with seven local players and one coach receiving recognition for their efforts during the 2022 season.
Mount Anthony quarterback Tanner Bushee and Patriots running back Ayman Naser were selected to the all-state offensive team after the 1-2 punch helped lead MAU to its first state championship in 28 years. Both MAU players were dual-threats at their respective positions, Bushee with his arm and his legs at QB, and Naser both running and catching the ball out of the backfield.
Joining the MAU duo on all-state offense is BBA Miles Kaplan, who played center for the Bulldogs and didn’t miss a snap all season. He anchored an impressive offensive line that had success running the ball all fall.
Joining Kaplan on the defensive side of the ball is teammate and BBA linebacker JT Wright, who accumulated just over 100 tackles on the season. Another Bennington County linebacker, MAU’s Tyler Thibodeau, cracked the list as well.
MAU’s Braeden Billert (defensive line) and BBA’s Seb Dostal (specialist/kicker) round out the Bennington County players mentioned.
Patriots coach Chad Gordon was named the coach of the year by the Vermont All-Star Football Camps. Gordon led MAU to a 9-2 record this past fall, including a 24-17 double overtime win in the state championship against Bellows Falls.
Rutland wide receiver Jonah Bassett was named the player of the year, while Champlain Valley offensive lineman Sean Kennedy was given rookie of the year honors.