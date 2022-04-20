A late Hoosic Valley rally proved crucial in the latest rendition of the Lilac son versus father coaching matchup on Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Lilac managed his team to a 7-5 win over Hoosick Falls, coached by his dad, Mike.
Trailing by two heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Valley found an offensive rhythm for the first time all afternoon that proved to be the difference maker.
The inning began with back-to-back singles off the bats of Jeff Finkle and Tom Field, chasing Panthers’ starter Connor Jones from the contest. Hoosick Falls turned to Josh Colegrove in relief, but he was unable to stop the bleeding. A walk and a wild pitch brought in one run, followed by an RBI single from Jimmy Bolognino that evened the game at 5-5.
Colegrove forced the next batter, Carson Toma, to ground out to first, but the eventual winning-run came across the plate as Hoosick Falls got the first out of the inning.
That brought the top of the order for Valley, who managed to plate an insurance run on a single by leadoff man Tom Rice before Colegrove could get out of the inning.
Valley took advantage of Hoosick Falls on the basepaths to the tune of 4 stolen bases, 5 passed balls and 3 wild pitches.
“We just didn’t deserve to win, too many mistakes,” said Mike Lilac. “We just didn’t play well enough to win, give [Hoosic Valley] credit.
Field was the beneficiary on both runs scored off Hoosick Falls’ mistakes, scoring on a passed ball in the fourth inning before coming around again on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Valley’s Connor King was strong on the mound, drawing the win over 6 innings pitched. He got into some trouble in the top of the third.
Carson Glover started the inning off with a feisty at-bat, eventually drawing a walk after a 10-pitch battle. King settled in to retire the next two Panthers, but an Andrew Sparks double to right field extended the inning. Valley elected to intentionally walk three-hole hitter Jake Sparks with runners in scoring position and first base open.
That brought Tucker Thayne to the dish. The lefty wasted little time making Valley pay for its decision, ripping a bases-clearing double to right field on the second pitch of the at-bat.
Mike Lilac knows this isn’t going to be the last time a team decides to put Sparks on first with an intentional walk and was pleased to see Thayne deliver in that spot.
“It's nice to see it work out and [Tucker] come through for us.”
Hoosick Falls wasn’t done. The next batter, Colegrove, plated Thayne with his own double to right before King forced a ground out to third to get out of the inning.That gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead at the time.
Valley chipped away, getting 1 run back in the bottom half of the inning and another in the fourth, making it a 4-3 ballgame.
Colegrove came around to score again in the top of the sixth on an RBI single down the third base line from designated hitter Peter Steller.
Valley’s Dem Neary closed the win out in the seventh.
Hoosick Falls drops to 3-3 on the season while Valley improves to 4-4. The two teams square off again Friday at Hoosick Falls at 4:30 p.m.