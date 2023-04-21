WEST LEBANON, N.Y. — Lebanon Valley Speedway is shifting up for the start of the popular dirt track’s 71st season of racing on Saturday night, April 29.
While the half-mile Valley of Speed will feature all the familiar racing divisions this season, the track also will host some of the special events that have become standards in recent years.
Those include “Eve of Destruction – A Massive Night of Stunts & Mayhem,” on June 27, and “Monsters vs. Megas – 2 Nights of Monster Truck Madness Plus Tuff Trucks,” on Aug. 4-5.
Regular Saturday night race cards will feature events from among the divisions – big block V8 modifieds; 358 (small block) modifieds; sportsman; pro stocks, street stocks, limited sportsman and four-cylinder cars.
Check the Speedway schedule for which divisions and special events are on tap throughout the season, which runs through Sept. 9.
“The season looks better than the last two or three, which have been hard because we had fair crowds but not great crowds,” said track promoter Howard Commander. “And it looks like the people are enthused more this year.”
For the past few years, the pandemic “hurt us bad,” he said. “But come out, bring the kids, eat some hot dogs, have some fun, and watch the race cars.”
PURSES RAISED
While the purses for drivers were raised this year, the track kept admission prices the same for the grandstand area, which seats up to 8,000, Commander said.
General admission, reserved grandstand seats, inside tower seating and rooftop seating tickets are available, with the general admission price staying at $12 for adults and $2 for kids under 11.
“You can’t go anyplace anymore for 12 dollars,” Commander said.
To help boost the driver purses, the track will charge $5 more for admission to the pit area.
Commander said most of the new money he is committing to higher race purses will come from interest on a bank account he holds.
He said the increases are going “to the drivers who have been loyal and friends to the Speedway.”
EXPENSES UP
Drivers taking part in warm-up sessions that began on April 15 said they’re pleased with the new purse schedule.
Wayne Jelley said the increases come at a time when the cost of maintaining a car in any of the racing divisions has soared.
“It’s going to be a difficult season,” he said. “The price of fuel, tires; they have all gone up.”
Jelley, a member of the Pownal, Vermont, racing family that goes back to the late Butch Jelley during the 1960s at Lebanon Valley, now owns Jelley’s Auto Repair in Pittsfield. He races in the big block and small block modified divisions.
Jelley said during the warm-up session that he’ll consider running two cars in the modified division because the purse increases extend back to the 20th place finishers.
“If you finish in the top 20, you get 500 bucks; that’s pretty good,” he said.
Purses for the big block modifieds will go to $3,000 to win, up from $2,000, and other top finishers will also receive more, down to the 20th spot.
Similar upgrades are in place for the 358 modifieds division (now to receive $1,000 to win), as well as for the pro stock and sportsman divisions, with higher prizes for first place down to 20th.
Those purses are for the regular Saturday night racing programs, while special features and sponsored memorial or other races usually pay more to win.
DRIVERS ARE READY
Olden Dwyer, of Pownal, also said he plans to run two cars – in both the big block and small block divisions.
“I’m confident after last year, hopefully building on what we started,” said Dwyer, the son of former driver Ron Dwyer, who won his first big-block modified feature in June after several wins in a 358 modified.
Although he clipped the wall during the April 15 warm-up session, causing minor front-end damage, Dwyer said he expects to have both Dwyer Motorsports cars ready to go on the 29th.
John Virgilio, of Pittsfield, Mass., who moved up from the sportsman division to the big blocks last season, is looking forward to being part of a racing team with J.R. Heffner, of Valatie, N.Y., a past big block and small block track champion at the Speedway.
Unlike some teams apparently struggling to cover racing costs, the 74 team is fortunate with two new big block cars. They are working with Lance and Jill Sharpe Motorsports and major sponsor A. Colarusso & Son.
“We’ve got twin cars here, and great sponsors behind us,” said Lance Sharpe, referring to the team and drivers Heffner and Virgilio. “We’re excited about the season.”
The higher purses, Virgilio said, “will definitely come in handy” this season. “Every class went up. He [Commander] went up for the winner but also went up for further through the field. For the big blocks, we pretty much get $500 to start, which is helpful.”
Another warm-up session, open to the public, is scheduled for this Saturday. The half-mile, high-banked track is located off Route 20, about midway between Albany, N.Y., and Pittsfield.