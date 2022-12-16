BENNINGTON — Making your way as a professional fighter is no easy task, regardless of where you live. While Bennington County certainly has a few spots that aspiring fighters can get their training in, no one would call it a hotbed for fighters, either.
25-year-old Dylan “the Afro Samurai” Felion has had a promising amateur MMA career in the area, compiling an 8-2 record, and is on a seven-fight win streak. He recently made a significant jump, not only to the professional ranks, but in an entirely different sport. Felion made his boxing debut on Nov. 23, defeating Brooklyn’s Laquan Lewis by technical knockout 1:33 into the first round.
Anyone that’s watched Jake Paul emerge from complete obscurity to take down several accomplished mixed martial artists (including renowned striker Anderson Silva) in boxing matches can tell you, the two sports require very different skill sets. Excelling in both is an accomplishment in its own right.
Felion immediately made reference to his Green Mountain roots when the fight was called.
“When I won, I climbed the ropes and started yelling, ‘Vermont’s here now! You know who I am now!” he recounted with a grin.
The mild-mannered Felion says that bragging is a little out of character for him, and he’s not one to usually get caught up in pre-fight trash talk, but this time around he took how lightly he was viewed personally.
If the slender, 6’3” lightweight wasn’t on the fight radar in New England before, his win over the much more experienced Lewis – with 23 pro fights to his name – certainly has him well on his way.
Still an independent fighter, Felion doesn’t claim any gym as his home, but being a Vermonter making his way in the fight game is definitely a point of pride for him. He makes his way across New England and New York, regularly driving three hours to get his training in.
Being a Southern Vermont-based fighter, however, means getting a lot of his work in on his own. It requires a level of discipline even higher than most in combat sports when there’s no one else around to hold him accountable, but Felion has been making it work.
That discipline is one of the things that Felion preaches to the kids at Seall Inc. in Bennington, a short-term residential home for troubled kids. While he didn’t grow up in the foster care system, he didn’t always have it easy in his childhood, either, and he uses that to serve as a role model when he has the opportunity.
“I just tell them, not everyone has a good life growing up,” he said. “I try to teach them the word integrity – that’s a big one for me – doing things right when no one else is looking… making sure you’re disciplined.”
Felion strives to set a positive example for the youth that need it at work, but it’s his three kids at home that keep him focused. A lifelong Rutlander, Felion moved to Pownal two years ago to be with his fiancé Savannah. He was excited to get back to training when COVID restrictions were lifted, and his fiancé was supportive, but with one condition.
“She was like, ‘You’re not training and spending all that time in the gym unless you go pro.’”
With that common caveat in the life of a fighter, and the added motivation of his now three-month old son on the way, Felion got to work. He doesn’t have any regrets.
“Before, when I was single, I was just fighting because I liked to fight… I love proving people wrong,” he said. “Like this fight, when the fight poster dropped, everyone was like ‘Oh, he’s too skinny, got no build, he’s gonna get wrecked.’”
The impetus to train is only stronger now with a family, though.
“When I got the money in my hand after a pro boxing fight… All that money went to my kids for Christmas and stuff,” he said with a smile. “I was like ‘This is nice. When’s the next one?’ I’m already ready for the next one.”
When and where “the next one” will be, and in which sport, all remain to be seen. Felion is keeping his options open, continuing to train and compete in grappling tournaments while keeping his standup game sharp. Ultimately, it now comes down to where the money is.
Such is the life of a fighter… but Felion isn’t complaining.