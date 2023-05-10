MANCHESTER — Playoffs are where stars are created, and there was an abundance of those on the E.H. Henry Gymnasium court Wednesday afternoon between Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony Unified basketball.
The Patriots enjoyed strong performances throughout their first-ever playoff game. The seniors really stepped up, with Matt Washburn pouring in a team-high 14 points. The Patriots playmaker was comfortable in the paint on Wednesday, converting shot after shot right in front of the rim.
Fellow MAU senior Ian Printz scored 12 points, including a second quarter swish that got the entire crowd off of its feet. Printz gave the crowd his patented celebration, raising both of his arms high in the air as he soaked in the moment.
Rounding out the MAU seniors was Killian Kervan and his smooth jumper. Kervan made three baskets, all outside the paint. The Patriot once again showed he has some serious range.
Freshman Braedyn Dunham finished with nine points, including a first quarter three pointer. The bank was open for Dunham, as he used the backboard on his long range jumper.
Jacob Burch scored four points, while Nova Post and Matthew Reynolds each added a bucket. All seven MAU athletes scored in what was their final game of the season.
The Bulldogs were led by senior Dylan “D-Dawg” Skandera’s game-high 14 points. The BBA senior hustled from the opening tip until the final whistle.
Killian Kersten, another senior, scored 12 points, including the first six points of the game for the Bulldogs. She could not be stopped early, finding her spot on the block and banking-in three consecutive baskets.
Fellow BBA seniors Kyle Dooling and Max Hurley scored eight and six points, respectively. Hurley went coast-to-coast in the third quarter, grabbing the defensive rebound and then flashing some nice handles on his way to a layup on the opposite end of the floor.
Lane Sargent scored 12 points, and was a rebounding machine. Kieran Staples (six), Vince Wilbur (four), Riley Barton (four) and Keegin Arace (two) also scored for BBA.
The Bulldogs won the highly competitive game 68-53, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.
Three MAU senior partners graduate out of the program: Josh Worthington, Regan Hurley and Ian White.