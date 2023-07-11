WEST HAVEN — Brent Warren and Adam Piper led the charge of the underdogs at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, splitting a pair of wins in a jam-packed Mid-Season Championship event. The duo was just two of a brim-busting 13 drivers to win during the double-feature format. Of those 13 winners, 11 were in victory lane for the first time in 2023, and seven earned their career-first win within their division at Devil’s Bowl.
Warren – a former champion in the intermediate Limited Sportsman class – put together a great drive in the first 25-lap race for the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division. Piper led the first 10 laps before Josh Masterson took over, and then Warren capitalized on a restart with four laps to go to engage in an entertaining battle with Masterson. The pair raced inches apart in the final four laps, with Warren squeaking out the win by a half-car length, just 0.064-seconds at the finish line.
The victory was Warren’s first since his rookie season in 2019. Masterson finished second for his best showing of the year, with Jimmy Ryan third, Brian Whittemore fourth, and former champion Tim LaDuc driving from 21st starting position to finish fifth and earn the $100 Elmo’s Pit Stop Hard Charger Award.
Piper was able to complete the drive for his first career Sportsman Modified win in the nightcap. James Hanson held serve for the opening 21 laps, but Piper stalked him most of the way and began to make a bid for the lead with five laps remaining. Piper nosed ahead to lead lap 22 by about a foot, just before the caution flag waved.
Piper chose the faster outside lane for the restart and was able to drive away for his first victory.
The Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) tour made its third visit of the season with a single 25-lap feature, and Caleb Lamson stepped into the winner’s circle for the first time at Devil’s Bowl.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division ran twin 20-lap features, and again two drivers scored their first wins of the year. Rookie Kamden Duffy, who turned 15-years-old in June, led every lap of the caution-free race. The win was Duffy’s first in the Limited Sportsman class and his 13th win overall across three divisions at Devil’s Bowl since his career started in 2020.
On the other hand of the experience spectrum, veteran driver Freddie Little – a four-time champion of the former Pro Stock division who was dominant in the 1990s and early 2000s – scored his best finish in a Modified car with a runner-up showing. Gary English finished third ahead of Justin Lilly and William Lussier Jr.
Lilly earned his first win of the year in the second feature. The Castleton runner battled with Katrina Bean most of the way; Bean led the first eight laps before Lilly took over, and then he had to fend off her charges in the final circuits for the win. Lilly’s win was the second of his career.
The Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman class crowned two first-time Modified winners in its 15-lap feature races. Mini Stock graduate Allen Hewitt of Rutland started out front in the first race and stayed there every lap, fending off the field over a pair of quick restarts just before the halfway mark.
In the second feature, it was Ripton's Donald Williams scoring his first open-wheel win, but not before a wild finish. Matt Wade led the first seven laps before Russ Farr got out front, and then Farr and Williams engaged in an exciting battle. Williams nosed ahead at lap 10, only for Farr to regroup the next time by. Entering the final corner, the two made incidental contact and Farr slipped off the racing surface, allowing Williams to scoot by for the win.
The Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints pulled off two good 12-lap features, and it was “Team Grumpy Old Men” scoring again as 67-year-old Roger LaDuc of Castleton notched his first win of the season.
The second Mini Sprint race saw Chris Lennox score the first win of his career in impressive fashion, coming from 12th on the 13-car field.
A massive field of 33 Mini Stocks took to the track for two 15-lap features, but the first race got off to a bad start. A big pileup at the green flag left several cars damaged and lengthy red flag for cleanup. Upon resuming, the race distance was trimmed to eight laps, and that was just fine for Griff Mahoney, who drove to his first win of the year. D
In the full-distance Mini Stock finale Brian Blake posted his third win of the season after starting 19th on the grid.
The 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic division saw increased participation as its numbers grow during its first year, and very competitive action with several lead changes in both races. A familiar face made it to the winner’s circle in the first 15-lapper as Rob Steele grabbed his third win of the summer in the makeup feature that was rained out in June.
Mike’s Fuels presents the racing action on Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m., as the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series makes its lone appearance of the season for the annual “Legends Night” program. All weekly divisions will be in action except for the Crown Vics. Special grandstand general admission is just $5 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under.