MANCHESTER — Facing the brink of elimination, Burr and Burton Ultimate fought back during Monday’s quarterfinal against Mount Mansfield on Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
The Bulldogs erased a 12-7 deficit with 27 remaining, tying the game with 10 minutes to play on a Lorenzo Foley point, his second of the 5-0 run. He added two more in the following four minutes as the Bulldogs offense was clicking – flying the disc around the field as they built a 14-12 lead and a trip to the semifinals just six minutes away.
But No. 10 Mount Mansfield had an answer.
Clayton Spinney hauled in a long pass with 1:45 remaining to trim the deficit to one. Then – with zeros on the clock – the Cougars extended their season as Thomas Brockmyre snagged the disc in the back of the endzone. The score brought the game to universal point with BBA and MMU knotted at 14. Brockmyre was not finished – scoring the winning point as the Cougars pulled off the upset, winning 15-14.
Both teams possessed the disc during universal point. A great deflection near the endzone by Joe Nicholson extended BBA’s season, as the sophomore stopped a quality scoring opportunity with sound defense. The Bulldogs took over possession, but a turnover a few passes in left MMU with a short field, and it took advantage. Brockmyre broke free from his defender and hauled in the winning point while toe-tapping the sideline.
MMU took its first lead nine minutes into the contest, and held the advantage for more than 70 minutes. The Bulldogs never wavered, though, fighting their way back into contention.
“ I feel really proud of the way that they recovered,” said Bulldogs coach Tom von Allmen. “That's probably the best Ultimate that we've played this year against one of the better teams that we've played this year.”
Junior Kaleb Gabert was on the receiving end of a couple highlight reel plays. He kept the eventual tying point alive with 11 minutes remaining, tracking down an approximately 50 yard pass that was deflected by another Bulldogs player and ricocheted to Gabert. Less than a minute later, Foley scored to even the game at 12. It was the second time in the match Gabert got his hands on a deflected disc, also reeling in a pass that was not intended for him in the first half. It’s the junior’s first year playing the sport, and he’s made an immediate impact.
“He’s been a great addition to the team,” von Allmen said.
BBA quad-captain Noah Rourke had an important diving catch of his own to keep the momentum in BBA’s favor. He dove near midfield to make a tough catch, extending the possession that would ultimately end with a point by another BBA captain, senior Liam Walsh, who made a contested catch in the endzone. Walsh’s score came in the 18th minute and trimmed BBAs; deficit to one, 12-11.
The two teams faced off at the Mount Mansfield tournament earlier this spring, with MMU winning a closely contested battle that day.
“I think both teams had a sense that this was going to be a fight,” von Allmen said. “It’s a fun matchup for us, but it’s one we hope to win soon.”