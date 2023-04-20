RUTLAND — A pair of clutch, last-second scores propelled Mount Anthony boys lacrosse past Rutland 10-9 in overtime on Thursday.
The Patriots trailed 9-8 with under 10 seconds remaining when Lucas Lincourt passed to Aiden Moscarello, who tied the game with his goal with just 6.2 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.
Then, with just 5.1 seconds to play in the extra period, MAU struck again. This time it was Henry Frechette setting up a Tyler DeBoer game-winner, capping off an impressive comeback for MAU. The Patriots trailed 6-2 in the first half before rattling off three consecutive goals to close their deficit to 6-5 by halftime.
It was a balanced attack offensively for MAU, with DeBoer and Moscarello each scoring three times. Frechette added two goals and three assists, while Lincourt (one goal, two assists) and Chase Gauthier (one goal) rounded out the scoring.
Landon Brimmer (12 saves) stood tall protecting the cage, including a huge save in overtime.
MAU (2-2) plays at Brattleboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.