HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — When the Hoosick Falls Panthers and Tamarac Bengals merged football programs in 2021, it was a fairly simple transition for both to become known as the Wildcats. One might suspect that was the only thing about combining the two teams that went smoothly. But now entering its third year, both players and coaches view the relatively new arrangement as a strength more than an inconvenience.
“After working out the kinks of those first couple of years… it doesn’t really feel like a merger anymore,” said defensive coordinator Chris Fleming. “It really feels like we’ve always been together. We as coaches have a good relationship and these guys are all buddies now.”
Fleming serves as the top-ranking coach from the Hoosick Falls side and essentially serves as a co-head coach with Erick Roadcap from Tamarac, who runs the offense.
Senior captain Jake Sparks, who will be at the center of everything as the Wildcats’ quarterback and inside linebacker, echoes his coach’s sentiment.
“I just think it benefits us, honestly. It’s more numbers,” Sparks said. “And we see each other in other sports so that just makes it way more fun.”
“More competition. It definitely keeps us on our toes,” fellow senior and captain James Blake said. “If you miss a practice, someone’s going to be there to take your spot.”
“There are probably five or six spots that I’m not sure who is filling that starting role,” said Fleming. “So the competition has been awesome.”
Of course, being a team of two different high schools separated by 18 miles still presents its fair share of challenges, even in year three. Making arrangements for transportation daily is a unique task that gets added to coaches’ already-crowded lists.
Buses are provided to get players to practice, be it in Hoosick Falls or Tamarac, but logistical issues do spring up from time to time. That’s when players have to exhibit qualities that any coach would be proud to witness.
“We tell these guys all the time, you’ve got to be super flexible. We’ve got to be willing to change,” said Fleming. “So the challenge piece of it is the players being flexible and (the coaches) having good communication.”
“If a school can’t get a bus and we’ve got to move practice, basically it’s just bring your gear and be prepared for any changes,” Sparks added matter-of-factly.
As far as what it has taken to make the operation a success among the player and coaching ranks, Fleming likens the meshing of personalities from different schools to something else that requires a good deal of teamwork.
“A merger is an advantage if you go about it the right way and you’re willing to check your ego at the door,” he said. “It’s like a marriage. You can butt heads, but if you’re not willing to give and take, then it falls apart.”
The Wildcats don’t have much time to lament whatever hassle their situation causes. After all, Warrensburg/ Latham and Granville/ Whitehall are among other teams in the area that have employed mergers to address a decline in players.
Though high school football still draws more athletes than any other sport in the United States, participation has been flagging nationwide for well over a decade. Even pre-pandemic, from 2009-2018, the high school gridiron saw a drop of over 100,000 athletes, per Statista.
“The problem we got into with our numbers being so low… we were fielding a varsity team but we couldn’t field a JV team anymore,” Fleming explained. “Your young guys don’t want to go out there and practice every day to never play a game because they’re one of those in-betweeners that aren’t truly ready for varsity. So that was hurting us.”
The tone from both players are coaches is that none of the merger business matters anymore. This is one team with one focus, and that is to come out strong in their week one opener at Schuylerville.
“I’ve just marked down September 10th,” said a locked-in Sparks when asked about expectations for the season. “They’ve beaten us two years in a row.”
The combination of the two programs has been a catalyst for fierce position battles over this first week and a half leading up to the season. Regardless of who gets the starting job, that also means the Wildcats will have another critical component of teams that can survive a long season: depth. Fleming lists that and their overall team speed as their most notable strengths.
“Something that I’ve always leaned on… is that physicality piece has to come along,” he added. “We’re really pushing that we want to be that physical football team that other teams fear.”