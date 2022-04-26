SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Mount Anthony track continued to challenge itself during the Warrior Track and Field Classics at Mohonasen High School on Saturday.
The boys team finished inside the top-10, placing seventh out of 29 total teams. The Patriots girls ended the day in 22nd out of 24 schools.
Two Patriots broke school records during the meet.
Isaiah Brunache set a new MAU record in the shot put (59’ .5”), earning first place in the event. He broke his own previous school record of 55'1" set last season.
Brooks Robson also etched his name into the record books with a 22 foot leap in the long jump, more than a full foot further (20’10”) than the previous record, held by Skyler Hoyt that was set during the 2018 season.
Robson’s leap was good for third overall on the day, with Albany Academy’s Bashir Praileau (22’ 5”) placing first and Columbia’s Alexandros Wheeler (22’ 1”) squeaking out a second place finish.
Robson also broke the MAU record in the triple jump with a measurement of 44’ 10”.
Andrew Ponessi had a pair of top-10 finishes on the day. The MAU senior finished second in the 200 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 23.16 seconds. He also placed seventh overall in the 100m with a time of 11.42 seconds.
The MAU 4x100 relay team (47.04) consisting of Ponessi, Robson, TreVaugh Barboza and Kaiden Mailhot placed ninth.
Connor Bell (9’ 6”) took sixth in the pole vault.
Cara Rockwell was the lone Patriot on the girls’ side to place inside the top-10 in an event, earning fifth in the pole vault (7’).
Morgan Washburn placed 11th in the shot put with a toss of 26’ 7”.
MAU is back on the track Saturday at the Hudson Falls Invite.