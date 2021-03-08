DORSET — Long Trail girls basketball celebrated its four seniors prior to Monday’s 48-25 loss to Twin Valley.
Charleigh Tifft, Audra Marcus, Abby Mega-Coombs and Molly Sanderson have all been members of the LTS program when it was competing solely at the junior varsity level.
Now all four seniors play a role in providing leadership during the Mountain Lions inaugural varsity season.
“Definitely nice to have some senior leadership out there,” said LTS coach Sean Dillon. “They’ve been with it all four years, so I know tonight was a special night for them and that they were emotional after the game realizing you know this is it, as far as home games.”
All four seniors drew the start along with junior Anna Mathewson.
Sanderson continued to provide a constant scoring threat for LTS, connecting from deep four different times from beyond the arc. Sanderson led the team with 12 points.
Long Trail came out of the gates firing, building a 6-2 lead in the opening minutes.
Twin Valley — who had just six active players — would respond with a 14-0 run that spanned over eight minutes of game play.
Camilla Marcy would put an end to the run, connecting on a jumper just outside of the paint, cutting Twin Valley’s lead to eight, 16-8.
Twin Valley grew its lead to 24-13 by halftime. The visitors doubled Mountain Lions ball handlers frequently, and LTS was unable to handle the pressure, turning it over on several possessions.
The lead would remain double digits for he remaining 16 minutes. Dillon pulled all four seniors with 1:27 to play for a curtain cal of sorts.
Long Trail (0-7) is still searching for its first win as a varsity program. They’ll draw Twin Valley (3-3) once again as they wrap up their season on the road on Thursday.