Bennington County athletes Connor Hannan (far left), Josh Worthington and Trevor Greene contributed to team Vermont' 15-0 win over New Hampshire Sunday in Norwich in the Twin State Baseball Classic.

NORTHFIELD — Three Bennington County athletes helped team Vermont blow out team New Hampshire 15-0 Sunday at Norwich University in the annual Twin State Baseball Classic, an all star game that pits the best seniors from each state against each other.

All 18 players on Vermont reached base safely in the decisive victory, including a double off the bat of Burr and Burton’s Trevor Greene. Mount Anthony’s Connor Hannan and Josh Worthington also reached base. Hannan was called on to pitch the ninth inning, striking out a pair of New Hampshire batters to close out the victory.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

