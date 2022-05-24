BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony girls tennis program is trending in the right direction. If Tuesday’s match against Brattleboro is any indication, the future looks bright for the Patriots.
It was senior day for MAU, though the Patriots’ No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles players, all seniors, did not play.
That slated first year player Violet Small into the No. 1 singles spot, one she appears destined to occupy next season with the top three singles players graduating this spring.
Small took advantage of the opportunity, winning her match 6-0, 6-0 over Brattleboro’s Ava Rozenweig-Davidovitz 6-0, 6-0.
It set the tone for the entire match, as MAU swept the action 7-0.
Caroline Boejstrup got her first taste of varsity action, defeating Brattleboro’s Evie Kiehl 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles, securing her first career varsity win.
Boejstrup controlled play from the beginning, not surrounding a point until the fourth game of the first set. She maintained control, though Kiehl showed improvement in the second set, taking the fifth game to deuce. Boejstrup remained calm, securing the win and finishing off the match strong with a 40-15 win in the sixth and final game.
Mia Ponessi also secured her first varsity tennis victory in dominating fashion, defeating Brattleboro’s Abigail Barnes 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles play.
The first-time winners didn’t end there for the Patriots, as No. 4 singles Luisa Novelli secured a 6-0, 6-0 win in the final match of the afternoon over Rhainon Rivel.
A common theme among all Patriots players on Tuesday were their strong serves, pointed out MAU coach Deb Larkin.
In No. 1 doubles, the MAU combination of Sophia Anisman and Claire Zempfer took care of business, defeating Brattleboro’s Amelia Lafland and Ava Bark 6-0, 6-3.
Larkin declined to comment on why her team was without its three top players for the match.
The Patriots finish their season 9-4.