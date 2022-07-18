TROY, N.Y. — The Texas Rangers selected Tri-City ValleyCats pitcher Kumar Rocker with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Rocker signed with the ValleyCats in May in preparation for this year’s draft, making his debut for the team at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on June 4.
In 5 starts for the ‘Cats, the star right-hander tallied a 1.35 ERA in 20 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts, 4 walks, 11 hits, 3 earned runs, and a 14.40 K/9.
Rocker earned the first professional win of his career in his final outing for the ValleyCats on July 1, spinning 5 dominant innings, allowing 2 hits, striking out 7, walking 1, and not allowing an earned run.
“The ValleyCats are ecstatic for Kumar and his family,” said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager Matt Callahan. “We were honored to be a part of his journey and look forward to seeing him reach the big leagues. The Rangers got a good one!”
Rocker is set to join the same organization that ValleyCats skipper Pete Incaviglia made his MLB debut with. In five seasons with the Texas Rangers, Incaviglia tallied a .248 batting average with 607 hits, and 124 home runs.
The 22-year-old Rocker, went 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA in 42 appearances (39 starts) over three seasons at Vanderbilt University, including a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the 2019 NCAA Super Regional against Duke.
Rocker was drafted No. 10 overall last year by the New York Mets, but the sides failed to reach an agreement by the August deadline because the Mets had concerns over the health of his right arm.
Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, confirmed that 10 months ago Rocker had “non-pitching-related minor surgery” on his right arm.