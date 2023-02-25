SOUTHERN VERMONT — A Burlington man is attempting to complete an unassisted cross-country skiing trip through the length of Vermont as part of an effort to draw attention to climate change.
Science teacher Bill Burrell will begin the excursion on Saturday, starting at the Massachusetts state line and taking the Catamount Trail to the Canadian border. He is attempting to the complete the journey in the best record time.
The fastest known time (FKT) of a person completing a backcountry ski tour of Vermont was set by Aidan Powell, who completed the journey in 14 days and two hours with support in 2021. Burrell is going to attempt to complete his journey in 18 days unassisted.
“I’ll be the first person to ski the length of Vermont self-supported. No one has ever done a self-supported trip before and it may not even be possible actually because in order to do a verified trip you have to carry a GPS device and that’s a pretty big drain on battery, so I’ll be collecting GPS points every 10 minutes along the way,” Burrell said.
Skiers that want their effort to be recorded and recognized must meet several criteria. They must submit the original data file copied directly from their device, a link to a GPS device, a link to a trip report, and photos, according to the Catamount Trail Associations website.
Doing a self-supported trip means that Burrell will have to carry everything in his pack, which is expected to weigh 47 pounds. A lot of that weight will be the result of carrying fuel and his stove to make water. There is also all the gear that he needs for staying warm and survival, such as a tent and tarp. He will also be carrying two dense battery packs for his devices to help verify the trip. He is allowed to stash some supplies along the way, which he said he will do along Route 100.
A large part of the reason that Burrell wants to attempt to complete the trip now is due to the changing climate, both globally and in Vermont.
“From more of a global scale, the loss of the cryosphere, which is anywhere on the earth that has snow or ice, the loss of the cryosphere is going to impact our climate even more so. It’s going to create a feedback loop,” said Burrell. “So, as the ice and snow melt, open fresh waters, rivers and lakes will also start to not freeze over thus absorbing even more sunlight that is normally reflected back into space. Lake Champlain is freezing over less and less. And it’s getting warmer. Also, more ocean is going to be exposed to the sunlight, so our oceans are absorbing a massive amount of heat right now and that’s obviously going to impact weather on a day to day basis.”
Burrell said that salt, and the salinity of the ocean, is changing the rate of heat in a portion of the ocean from southern Africa to South America that picks up the heat. He said it then enters New England and continues north to the polar regions where it cools and cycles back along Europe. That particular change, and cycle, in the ocean, is not talked about that much related to climate change, but it greatly concerns him.
“That’s going to impact our water cycle here in Vermont, so we’re going to see more draughts and more floods here in Vermont. If we see more droughts we’re going to see more forest fires,” Burrell said.
Burrell said he plans to ski 10 to 12 hours a day when he begins the journey, in order to complete the trip in 18 days. In the process he will face several challenges. Among them will be hiking certain portions of the trail that may not have snow.
He believes that it will take him two to three days to reach the portion of the trail near Mount Snow. However, with the elevation of the trail there, he does not expect that portion of the trail to not be snow-covered. He is more concerned about other portions of the trail.
“Up until Lincoln Gap, which is near Warrant, Vermont, the Catamount Trail runs around 1,000 feet and higher. So, chances are right now there won’t be a problem skiing from Readsboro at the border all the way up to the Lincoln Gap and even down towards Sugarbush.
“After that though, the elevation drops down as low as 375 feet and there’s no snow right now at 375,” Burrell said. “It doesn’t start until around 600 or 800 feet, so from there north it’s going to be tricky.”
Walking may be inevitable and Burrell said he expects that to occur more within the Winooski Valley Basin.
He said there is a section of trail across the Winooski river and along Route 2 that currently does not have snow. That, he said, is about a four-mile walk. The Sterling Valley area near Mount Elmore also does not have much snow right now, he said. Further complicating the matter is that because of the weight of his pack, he can’t afford to add the weight of hiking boots.
“I’ll have to hike in my skiing boots, (and) hiking more than a mile or two in skiing boots probably won’t be that feasible,” he said. “There’s a hazard of wearing that down. It’s a classic ski boot, so that can wear down and break down pretty quickly if you’re walking in it. Not to mention walking in ski boots is really hard and then I’ll have to carry my skis and my pack, so that will add some weight to my pack as well.”
Doing the trip self-supported means that he can not have any outside help from people he knows while on the trip. Burrell said he is allowed to beg for things, such as food, water, rides, and battery charges from strangers, but if he knows the person he is getting assistance from, he would be disqualified and his attempt nullified.
Another challenge he will face is his physical conditioning. Burrell said that due to climate change he has not been able to train as much as he has in previous years.
“Usually, every year I will train and I will get 100,000 vertical feet of climbing in on a good year for the entire season. So, that’s probably about 60 to 80 days out. So far, this year, I haven’t actually calculated it because it’s been so tiny, but I would say no more than 10,000 vertical feet of training right now. Even up high there hasn’t been a lot of snow to train.”
Additionally, he recently had both COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which at the time of the interview, a week before the trip, was a source of some concern.
“I’ve been really struggling with that. That’s probably the biggest thing that’s on my mind because it’s eroded my confidence. If I ever get into an isolated place and I really need to crank it out and get my respiration rate up, that’s going to be a little bit frightening. Although, it’s a week away and I’m resting up a ton right now.”
Despite the challenges, Burrell believes it is important to attempt to complete the journey.
“I absolutely love winter. So, I want to document a true Vermont winter as I travel through the valleys and the gorges and cross over roads and through towns. I really want to just capture some of the experience of having winters while we have them. I want to write a book about Vermont winters. They’re so important to our economy and our lifestyle here. So, that’s the personal reason. I really just want to capture winter so maybe 50 years from now, 100 years from now, somebody can open up my book and read about somebody who has skied the whole length of Vermont while we still had enough snow.”