BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony’s Isaiah Brunache and Gavin Johnson were the best in the state coming into Saturday’s Division I state track meet at Burlington High School.
Both were seeded first in their best event — the shotput for Brunache and the javelin for Johnson.
Both came through when the lights were brightest, as the two led MAU to a fifth-place team finish.
Brunache won the shotput with a throw of 15.53 meters, while Johnson was first in the javelin with a throw of 46.09 meters.
Plenty of other Patriots contributed to the fifth-place finish, including Brooks Robson, who was second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. Andrew Ponessi was fourth in the 200 meters and Kaiden Simpson — in his first year competing in the javelin was fourth.
The 4x100 relay also earned points with their fifth place finish. The team of Josiah Durfee, Brooks Robson, TreVaughn Barboza and Gavin Johnson had a time of 46.05 seconds.
The Mount Anthony girls finished 11th in the team score and had two point-scoring efforts on Saturday. Maggie Payne was fourth in the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 23.50 seconds. The 4x100 team of Sadie Korzec, Payne, Gianna Ferry and Ella Cichanowski ended up sixth for another point.
---
The Burr and Burton girls scored a runner-up finish at the Division II meet, which took place Saturday at South Burlington.
They scored 68 points, behind D-II champion U-32’s 107. The Raiders swept both titles — boys and girls.
Two of the BBA relays secured state championships — the 4x100 relay with Mia Grigsby, Amelia Maier, Tristan Prescott and Piper Russell won the race with a time of 53.28. In the first event of the meet, the 4x800 relay also took the state title. The team of Charlotte Connolly, Siobhan O’Keefe, Maier and Liara Foley crossed the line first with a time of 10 minutes, 33.34 seconds.
There were more than a handful of other point scorers for the Bulldogs.
Piper Russell was second in the long jump and Rowan Russell was second in the triple jump, setting a school record in the process. Carol Herbert was fourth in the shotput and the discus. Piper Russell was also fourth in the 100 meters. Toni Levitas was fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles, while Maier gained more points with a fifth place finish in the 300 hurdles. Connolly and O’Keefe finished sixth overall in the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters, respectively.
On the boys side, the Bulldogs were eighth overall in the team score, but can boast a state champion. Henry Putney bested the field in the 300 hurdles, with a time of 43.30 seconds. He also was second in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 200. In his final event of the day, Putney helped the 4x100 relay to a fourth place finish with teammates Austin Cox, Mason Cox and Benjamin Dossett.
Carson Brown was the final scorer for BBA with a fifth place in the high jump.