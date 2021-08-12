Mount Anthony’s Isaiah Brunache broke the school record in the shot put in 2021 with a toss of 55 feet, 1 inch during his senior day meet. He followed that performance with an individual state title in Division I.
Brunache has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal boys track athlete of the year for his spectacular season.
The MAU record Brunache broke was from 1978, etching his name in the record books.
Girls Track
Amelia Maier was a part of two Division II state championship relay teams with Burr and Burton this spring.
Maier was the lone Bulldog in both relays, and did well individually in the state championship meet. For her great performance, she has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional girls track athlete of the year.
Maier and the Bulldogs got off to a fast start, taking home the state championship in the 4x800 relay, the first event of the state meet. Maier and teammates Charlotte Connolly, Siobhan O’Keefe, and Liara Foley crossed the line first with a time of 10 minutes, 33.34 seconds.
Maier was also a part of the 4x100 relay with Mia Grigsby, Tristan Prescott and Piper Russell. The Bulldogs took home that state championship with a final time of 53.28 seconds.
Maier gained more points with a fifth place finish in the 300 hurdles, as BBA finished runners up in Division II.