BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony enters Saturday’s Division I track and field championship at Burlington High School looking to shock some people.
The Patriots don’t have the sheer numbers to compete for a state title, but they do possess quite a few athletes vying for podium finishes.
Six different athletes combine for nine placements inside the top-10 heading into this weekend’s action, according to rankings published by 802timing.com
Tyrese Pratt is the only Patriot that holds a number one ranking in an event. The MAU senior is the top high jumper in Division I this spring, with a high of 1.85 meters. Colchester senior Ethan Gamelin (1.84 meters) and Mount Mansfield junior Owen Moriarty (1.83 meters) are right behind Pratt.
Pratt also sits inside the top 10 in the long jump (6.18 meters, seventh) and the triple jump (12.04 meters, fourth).
Thomas Scheetz is the only other Patriot on the boys side sitting inside the top-10 rankings in an event. The MAU junior heads into the 3000 meters with the seventh best time in Div. I, with a season best of nine minutes, 26.85 seconds.
On the girls side of the equation, MAU has four athletes competing in six events with a real shot to reach the podium
Freshman Ella Palisano is second statewide in the high jump, with a PR of 1.60 meters, just .03 meters off the mark set by No. 1 seed Genevieve Brzoza of Essex. Palisano is also fourth in the 200 meters, clocking in with a season-best of 26.71 seconds.
She is coming off an impressive showing at the Essex Invitational, qualifying for the New England Championships in the high jump, winning the entire event with her leap of 1.59 meters.
Alexa Sprague also is seeded inside the top 10 in a pair of individual events. The MAU junior is ranked eighth in the javelin (27.23 meters) and 10th in the shot put (8.98 meters).
Joining her in the field events is Cara Rockwell, seeded fifth, with her season-high of 2.45 meters.
Emily Tibbetts will look to reach the podium in a race that is still relatively new to her, the 400 meters.
“She qualified late in the season, we found out she’s a really fantastic 400 runner,” MAU coach Paul Redding said.
She first ran the race later in the season during a 4x400 relay May 17 at Burr and Burton, with an impressive split of 1:05. That caught the attention of the MAU coaching staff, who placed her in a “last chance meet” at BBA two days later, where she qualified for the state meet by winning the event with her time of 1:05.84.
Redding said he’ll look to enter the athletes in as many events as possible.
“It’s not like lacrosse or football or basketball where there’s constant action,” he said. “I think getting kids involved in the meet is the best thing you can do, so we’re going to exhaust all options.”