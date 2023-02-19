BENNINGTON — Now the real fun begins.
The past week saw the end of the regular season for area girls’ basketball teams, and today will bring the much-anticipated official announcement of pairings for the upcoming tournaments. Each of the quartet of Bennington County squads will enter the post-season fray with different expectations.
In the Division I tourney field, fifth ranked 12-8 Burr and Burton Academy and 13th rated 6-14 Mount Anthony will wear the mantle of spoilers when the action begins. BBA will likely host 6-14 Brattleboro in Tuesday’s opening round while MAU will likely be on the road at 11-8 Essex. The favorite in DI will once again be perennial power CVU with a 17-1 mark.
In Division 4, both the Arlington Eagles and Long Trail Mountain Lions (who are {span}fifth ranked in D4 with a 14-6 record) {/span}can entertain aspirations of reaching the championship contest. Fourth rated 14-5 Arlington will host 3-17 Twinfield/Cabot in Tuesday’s opening round while Long Trail will host 5-12 Mid Vermont Christian on the same day. Undefeated 20-0 West Rutland is the heavy favorite to repeat as Division 4 champion.