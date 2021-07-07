BENNINGTON -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani has been a two-way force this season in Major League Baseball, hitting and pitching his way to next week's All-Star Game.
Bennington's Carson Andrick did his best Ohtani impression on Wednesday, hitting a three-run homer and pitching a perfect game with nine strikeouts as the 12U All-Stars blanked Rutland 15-0 in four innings at the Bennington Baseball Park.
"I was watching [the Red Sox] game last night [against the Angels]," Andrick said. "[Ohtani's] one of the best players in baseball."
Offensively, Andrick finished the game with the homer, a double and two runs scored.
"I had to adjust a little bit, the second at-bat I was waiting for it," Andrick said. "It was one of my highest hits, but it just peeked over the fence."
Andrick wasn't the only star for Bennington as all 11 players on the roster reached base at least once. Hudson Burnell had a hit and two RBI and Seth Greenslet had three hits and two RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the order.
"Seth is the kind of kid you can bat first, third, sixth or ninth and he's going to contribute," Tienken said. "And [Saturday], it might change. We take the hot hand and today, Seth was that. It's awesome to have six through nine in the lineup be really productive."
After Andrick started the game with a strikeout and two groundouts, Bennington's offense scored five times in the first inning as 11 hitters came to the plate.
With the lead, Andrick settled and struck out the next six hitters in a row, many with weak swings against the right-hander.
"Carson has always been one of the better players of this group when it comes to hitting and fielding, but he's just now finally coming into his own pitching," Tienken said. "As hard as he's throwing and mixing in off-speed, he's hitting his spots, he's tough. If we have that weapon, it's great moving forward."
Bennington added one more in the second, the first time in five half-innings to that point in the tournament where Bennington had less than three runs in an inning. Rowan Behan led off with a single and was driven in by Burnell for a 6-0 lead.
"It's go time and this is what these guys have been working for," said coach Derrick Tienken. "We were excited to get on the field for these two games and they're clicking on all cylinders."
In the third, Bennington broke it open, sending 13 hitters to the plate with nine of them scoring. Almost all of the offense came with two outs. With one out, Greenslet singled, but was out on a fielder choice's when Aidan Lacasse grounded to short.
But with two outs, the train kept moving. Talin Bartholdi and Hunter Mattison had base hits and were on base when Andrick blasted a shot that got over the left field fence for a three-run homer and a 10-0 lead.
"It's a gritty team and anyone can break out at anytime," Tienken said.
Aiden Santarcangelo walked to restart the rally and a hit from Jonathan Crossman brought in another run, as did a hit from Brody Smith before Greenslet crushed a double to left scoring two more.
After all that, it was back to Andrick, who retired the final three hitters in order with a groundout and two strikeouts.
"[Catcher] Tal [Bartholdi] works hard back there, he's one of the best," Andrick said.
After two games, Bennington has outscored its opponents 29-0 and haven't allowed a hit yet. Tienken said he's careful to keep the kids even-keeled.
"These guys have been in situations like this before and they've seen it switch," Tienken said. "They know it can happen. We'll continue to challenge them in practice and be ready for the games."
The 12U team will play on Saturday at Rutland and come back home to face Brattleboro on Sunday at 4 p.m., after the 10U game at 1 p.m.
"We've had a lot of support this season, people are proud of Bennington baseball and it's continuing through all-stars," Tienken said.