BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony softball offense erupted in its 30-2 thrashing of Windsor on Saturday afternoon.
Allee George, Madisyn Crossman and Frances Carey each hit a home run in the victory. George was a single short of hitting for the cycle, collecting two triples, two doubles and seven RBIs. Crossman finished her day 3 for 5, all extra-bases, and three RBIs. Carey went 2 for 2 at the plate, adding a double along with her solo home run.
Taeya Guetti finished her day a perfect 4 for 4, driving in four runs across her three singles and one double performance.
Abby Foster pitched the entire five innings for the Patriots, striking out nine, walking one and allowing just two hits.
The Patriots improved to 5-2, and face Burr and Burton (5-2) in Manchester Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.