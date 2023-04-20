FAIR HAVEN — Three Mount Anthony track and field athletes claimed victories during Wednesday’s 11 team meet hosted by Fair Haven Union High School.
Alexa Sprague had a great day, winning the shot put with her toss of 27 feet, 5.75 inches, more than a full foot further than second place. The MAU sophomore added a second place finish in the javelin – which was won by MAU teammate Tiffany Carey – and rounded out her day with a fifth place finish in the 100 meter dash and sixth place finish in the discus.
Carey also had a banner day, with top-five placements in all three of her events. She added fifth place finishes in both the discus and shot put events. Those performances helped MAU earn eighth place, scoring 35 team points. Bellows Falls secured the win, with 75 team points.
Tyrese Pratt secured the lone Patriots’ win on the boys side, doing so in the long jump. The MAU senior leaped 18 feet, 7.75 inches, more than a full foot ahead of the second place mark of 17’ 4” held by Green Mountain’s Eben Mosher. Pratt also finished second in the high jump, which was won by Green Mountain’ Benjamin Munukka.
Pratt’s placements powered the MAU boys to a fifth place finish in the 11 school field with 56 points. Brattleboro won the event with 90 points, followed by Fair Haven (81) and Arlington (65).
MAU distance runner Thomas Scheetz earned a couple of second place finishes in the 1500 and 3000 meters. Also placing inside the top-five for the Patriots was: Cooper Niles (pole vault, fourth), Jonathan Garland (100 meter, fourth) and Samuel Tock (400 meter, fourth). Tock finished just outside the top-five, in sixth, in the 800 meter.
MAU returns to action Saturday as its set to compete in the Niskayuna Warrior Track and Field Classic in Rotterdam, N.Y.