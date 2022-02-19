BENNINGTON — Carter Thompson knows the Patriots need to be better in the second half of games. He wasn’t going to let that be the case for Mount Anthony’s senior day game on Saturday against MSJ.
“We keep choking and letting teams come back,” said the sophomore guard. “Especially on senior night, I did not want to let that happen.”
With a 20-19 lead at the break Thompson took things into his own hands, dominating the third quarter and leading MAU to a 45-43 win.
During a three-minute sequence, he scored or assisted on MAU’s first 11 points of the third quarter. By the end of the run, MAU’s lead grew to 31-21.
It all started with 5:15 on the clock. Thompson created his own look off some nifty dribbling and buried a 3-pointer in the face of his Mountie defender.
He stripped the ball away from a MSJ ball-handler on the other end of the floor and went coast-to-coast for the fast break score. The next MAU offensive possession he beat his defender off the dribble for a score in the paint.
The game plan was clear at that point; get the ball in Thompson’s hands and let him go to work.
“He’s a kid that plays to his emotions,” said MAU coach Hunter Stratton. “When he’s down, he can make some mental mistakes; but when he’s playing [well], that kid’s as good as anyone and that’s why we give him the ball in clutch situations.”
With all defenders’ eyes on him, Thompson started to get his teammates involved. He once again beat his defender off the dribble and dashed toward the baseline. A MSJ defender stepped up to take a charge, but Thompson stopped short and fired a wrap-around pass to Braeden Billert in the paint for a score inside.
When Thompson gets in that sort of rhythm, he feels like there's nothing he can’t do on the court.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” Thompson said. “I feel like whoever steps in front of me, I can take.”
That confidence was evident as Thompson finished his dominating run by banking in a floater with three defenders in his face with 2:31 on the clock.
MSJ closed out the quarter with a couple made baskets in the paint. Heading into the fourth, MAU led 33-25.
The Mounties refused to go quietly. Senior guard Andre Prunty decided it was his time to take the game over with five minutes left and his team facing a 10-point deficit.
He connected on three straight triples, using ball screens to free himself from the pesty defense of Austin Grogan. Just like that, it was a one-possession basketball game.
With 2:02 to play the ball found Owen Traynor at the top of the key, who swished a 3-pointer to tie things up at 41-41. MSJ absorbed the Patriots’ best shot, and now momentum favored the Mounties.
Following a MAU turnover, the visitors took advantage of its size. Jake Williams set a ball screen and was hit on the pick and roll for an open layup to give MSJ its first lead of the second half, 43-41 with 91 seconds remaining in regulation.
In the biggest moment, Thompson put his finishing touch on the game.
MSJ extended its defense, blitzing the ball handlers. MAU swung the ball around for half a minute. Eventually, the ball found Thompson on the left wing and with a man in his face, he fired a 3-pointer that hit off the backboard and rattled in with 56 seconds left.
“I didn’t think it was going in,” Thompson said.
When you’re hot, the basketball gods tend to be in your favor.
MAU now needed a defensive stop. MSJ went back to its pick and roll action with Williams, but Billert read the play perfectly.
The Mounties big man appeared to have an open look at the rim with 35 seconds left, but Billert slid over quickly and met the MSJ big at the rim and disrupted the shot. Grogan was the first to the loose ball, securing it with both hands and drawing a foul.
With the visitors in the double bonus, Grogan had an opportunity to make it a three point basketball game at the line. The senior missed both of his attempts at the line however, and MAU once again had to come up with a stop to seal the win.
MSJ missed its initial shot attempt, but grabbed an offensive rebound with 11.7 seconds remaining and called time to regroup.
Coach Chris Chabonneau drew up a play that gave Traynor an open-look in the left corner with five seconds left, but the MSJ shooter was unable to convert.
Grogan grabbed the rebound and once again was sent to the line.
His first shot from the charity strip was short, but he hit the second to give MAU the 45-43 advantage with 4.4 left to play.
With MSJ out of timeouts, they looked to Prunty to take it the length of the court. The MSJ guard split two MAU defenders at half court and fired a prayer from roughly 30 feet, but it was too strong and MAU escaped with the win.
For a team needing multiple wins in its final week of the season to make the playoffs, defeating a 13-win MSJ squad is just the confidence booster the Patriots needed.
“This is great for us,” Thompson said. “All the guys are starting to get more confident and we’re starting to come together.”
MAU looks to build on its big win on Monday at Brattleboro.