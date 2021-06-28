WEST HAVEN – Justin Stone added a piece to his family’s motorsports history on Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The third-generation Middlebury driver picked up his first Sportsman Modified victory at the annual Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night event, highlighting a program that included feature winners Cody O’Brien, Chuck Bradford, Chris Conroy, and Kamden Duffy.
Stone was the star, but only in the final 10 circuits of the 30-lap main event. Josh Masterson, who had suffered through three straight races with electrical problems, started on the pole position and led the first 20 laps in front of a great battle for second between Adam Piper, Mike Fisher, Tim LaDuc, and Stone. At the third of four restarts, though, Stone was able to get in front and he sailed away; a final restart with three laps left was not enough to slow him down, despite a late charge by Adam Pierson.
Stone’s first Devil’s Bowl victory puts him in the record book with his father, Todd – who ranks fourth on the track’s all-time win list with 42 – and his grandfather, Gardner – who also won a feature in 1994. Pierson was the runner-up for the second week in a row, while Masterson held on for third place. Justin Comes rebounded from hitting the wall at the botched initial start of the race to finish fourth, and Mike Fisher continued a solid recent string in fifth place. Jimmy Ryan was next in line, followed by Mike Palmer, Vince Quenneville, Piper, and Brian Whittemore.
Bennington's Scott Duell came home 14th, right ahead of Cambridge's Alex Bell in 15th. North Bennington's Marty Kelly was 16th and Manchester's Frank Hoard III was 23rd.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman feature was totally turned on its ear with 10 of 25 laps completed, as five of the top six drivers were wiped out in a crash when Bryon Linendoll and Bob Kilburn came together in the face of the field. The restart put Craig Wholey and Cody O’Brien on the front row, and 16-year-old Springfield racer O’Brien rocketed out front and drove away for the second win of his first season in a Modified.
Jason Quenneville impressed with a late drive forward, and he caught O’Brien in the final moments, but was unable to mount a serious challenge; Quenneville had qualified for only previous race and entered the event 34th in points prior to his runner-up finish. Wholey landed on the podium for the second race in a row with his third-place finish ahead of Anthony Ryan and Troy Audet.
Bill Duprey was sixth, followed by Joe Venditti, Beau Reeves, point leader Austin Comes, and Justin Lilly. Heats were won by Duprey, Cambridge's Dakota Green, and Randy Ryan.
Rookie Chuck Bradford scored his first-ever win on dirt in the 20-lap Super Stock feature. The Addison racer – a Mini Stock champion and Modified driver on the former asphalt track at Devil’s Bowl – passed fellow freshman Andy Botala on the third lap to take the lead, and then held off the repeated challenges of four-time winner Chris Murray during the balance of the race.
Murray settled for second place ahead of Mark Norris, Paul Braymer, and Andrew FitzGerald. The balance of the top 10 was completed in order by Josh Bussino, Botala, Ronnie Alger, Tony Salerno, and Mike Bussino.
The Summit Up Construction Mini Stock division had an interesting outcome to its 15-lap feature race, as defending champion Chris Conroy of Newport, N.H., won for the first time in 2021. Conroy was driving the car of Rutland rookie Adam Mahoney under the track’s once-per-year driver substitution rule, however; Conroy will receive credit for the win in the record book, but Mahoney gets the 50 championship points tied to it.
Conroy benefitted from the race’s third and final caution with two laps left after leader Chris Sumner’s car shut down. Conroy was able to pass rookie Daryl Gebo at the restart and win the race; Gebo finished second ahead of Griff Mahoney, brother of the winning car owner. Derrick Counter and rookie Jakobee Alger were fourth and fifth, respectively, followed by Willie Rice, Jake Barrows, Brian Blake, Kaydan Rice, and Austin McKirryher.
Thirteen-year-old Kamden Duffy came out on top of the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division’s 15-lap feature race for the second time in 2021. The Richmond, N.H., driver got ahead of Kaidin White on the second lap and then was able to hold off point leader Ray Hanson after a restart at the halfway mark for the victory.
Hanson settled for second place, followed by White, John Smith, and rookie Vern Woodard. The rest of the top 10 were Kevin Smith, Gage Provencher, John McPhee Jr., Roger LaDuc, and Tommy Kasuba.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway has a huge holiday fireworks show and racing event on tap for Saturday, July 3, with the first-ever “Independence Day Sprint Car Spectacular” for the Sprint Cars of New England and CRSA Sprint Car tours. All five weekly classes will be on the card including a 50-lap Sportsman Modified race, and the Enduro Series will hold its third race of the season as well. Racing starts one hour early at 6 p.m., and rain dates are planned for Sunday and Monday if needed.
Saturday’s special event grandstand admission is $20 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets will be available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield drive-in parking will be $25 for adults and free for kids, with tickets available at the speedway; infield parking is open from 4:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.