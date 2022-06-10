MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys lacrosse program finds itself in a familiar place - the Division I state championship game - against a familiar opponent, the Redhawks of Champlain Valley.
For the third consecutive season, the spring concludes with CVU and BBA duking it out for the title of best lacrosse school in the state.
The No. 2 Bulldogs reached the title game after a dominant 21-9 home victory over South Burlington on Monday, while No. 1 CVU thumped Middlebury 12-3.
It’s the last dance for a core group of seniors that include BBA’s three captains: Matt Grabher, Judd Gourley and Nick Miceli as well as leading scorer Emmett Edwards. They’ve been through the triumphs and the defeats together for as long as they can remember.
“We've been together for so long and played so much lacrosse together, and a lot of us played other sports together, from kindergarten all the way up through,” Miceli said prior to BBA’s final practice on Friday morning.
That makes the journey more special for this group. This is more than a lacrosse team; it’s a family.
“It really is a brotherhood on this team. The group of guys is just so closely knit. We've built up chemistry all year, even before the season started,” Miceli said. “It was all for one goal, and that's to win it all. [To reach the championship again] it definitely means a lot to all of us.”
The Bulldogs have rallied around a simple, yet effective, two-word phrase from Head Coach Tom Grabher throughout their run: ‘next play.’ You can hear Grabher repeat the phrase after a momentum-turning goal, a great save or after a BBA mistake. Grabher says it’s a reminder to stay mentally -disciplined, something he believes is key on and off the field.
“That's our focus, to stay mentally disciplined; Lacrosse is a game of runs. We've been teaching - not only as players, but as people -we all make mistakes and we're all not perfect,” Grabher said. “We have to learn how to be resilient when you are faced with adversity or disappointment. So that's kind of my mantra to keep them focused; the game is still going on. You can always recover from a bad play, and after you make a good play, you can always try to make another one.”
The results speak for themselves with the Bulldogs heading into Saturday boasting a 17-1 record, the lone blemish being a one-goal loss to the Redhawks in their fifth game of the season.
That mental toughness Grabher emphasizes has BBA focusing on itself rather than the opponent, who has denied the Manchester school of championships in their last two championship meetings.
Gourley has been an anchor on the stout BBA defense which has come into its own as the season has progressed. The BBA captain attributes that to the work being done on the practice field.
“All the success has been based off just how hard we work in practice,” Gourley said. “We're always going our hardest and working on what we need to work on.”
Despite not coming away with the victory, BBA held CVU to just nine scores in their early-season meeting, the Redhawks’ second-lowest total of the season. If BBA can duplicate that sort of performance on the defensive end, it will be in a good position to reverse its fate in the trilogy.
Offensively the Bulldogs have a plethora of guys who can put the ball in the back of the net, none more so than Edwards who has tallied 82 goals in 18 games. The BBA senior is often fed by Matt Grabher, as has been the case over both players' illustrious careers.
Having that dynamic duo opens the possibilities for the Bulldogs’ offense, according to Edwards.
“We're obviously able to feed off each other really well and the whole offense is able to feed off of that energy that we can bring.”
Monday’s semifinal win was an example of just that. It was another senior that led BBA in scoring in Karter Noyes, with his game-high six goals.
Payton Gray, Miceli, Grabher and Julien Halstead have all proven capable of putting the ball in the back of the net. That’s when the Bulldogs are at their best.
“It really turns into a whole team offense,” Edwards said.
It’s what Matt Grabher describes as “Bulldog lacrosse.”
Another identifying feature of Bulldog lacrosse is the hard work put into the game. With school out for the summer, BBA has opted for practices bright and early this week. While practice technically began at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, more than half of the team arrived much earlier than that and stayed past the 10 a.m. conclusion each and every day. The Bulldogs are locked in on doing what they can to prepare for the battle while enjoying the process.
“Not having school, we can really just focus on lacrosse. Our homework is watching film,” Miceli said. “There’s really nothing better to do than to play lacrosse with a great group of guys.”
What does coach Grabher want those in attendance to see from his Bulldogs when they play at University of Vermont's Virtue Field Saturday at noon?
“I hope they see a team that’s going to play composed with their play as well as their words and actions. I hope they’re going to see a team that is unselfish and will embrace the team concept that they’ve been living the whole season.”
Edwards understands and respects how talented and well-coached CVU is. He feels confident the Bulldogs have what it takes to reverse the narrative in what has been the best matchup in the sport over his high school career.
“I think we have all the tools to succeed and really put on a show and show who's the best team.”