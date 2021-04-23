A clear sky. Low 38F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
A clear sky. Low 38F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 4:43 pm
Mount Anthony’s Josiah Durfee competes in the 110 hurdles on Saturday, followed by West Rutland’s Macalyster Perry.
Burr and Burton's Lili Zens hits a volley during Thursday's match against Mount St. Joseph.
Burr and Burton's Kali Brandt hits a return during Thursday's tennis match against Mount St. Joseph.
Arlington's Griff Briggs leads off first base during Monday's game against Mount St. Joseph.
Mount Anthony's Austin Grogan makes it safely home during the game against Bellows Falls last Saturday.
Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports
Adam Samrov is the sports editor and part-time news reporter for the Bennington Banner. He has been at the Banner since 2008 and sports editor since 2010. He can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.