Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
A Mount Anthony track athlete competes in the long jump at the Patriots’ home meet this week.
Taylor Therriault hits a bomb during Arlington’s game this week against Poultney.
Destin Townsend holds the bag for Arlington during its game against Poultney this week.
Mount Anthony’s McKenna Brighton tries to get around a Burr and Burton player during the team’s game this week in Manchester.
Mount Anthony’s David Wellspeak, right, takes a shot during their game this week against Brattleboro.
Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports
