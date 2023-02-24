Well, it’s that time again. March is almost upon us, which for those of us who follow professional sports means one thing: the reporting of pitchers and catchers and the start of the Major League Baseball preseason.
The first couple of games were scheduled for Friday. The Texas Rangers were playing at Kansas City and the Seattle Mariners traveled to the land of sunshine to take on Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres. Neither of those games involved my beloved Red Sox and under normal circumstances I probably wouldn’t care, but as I looked at the second matchup on the schedule I couldn’t help but be intrigued. At first, I thought maybe I was just excited for the prospect of spring arriving; for years the start of spring training has served as a sort of a bench mark signaling that the dog days of winter are almost behind us. The more I thought about it, I realized that wasn’t it.
The Seattle Mariners have had success in the past couple seasons, finishing 90-72 the past two seasons, which was enough last year for them to clinch a wild card berth in the AL West and break a playoff drought that had lasted two decades. In 2001, the last time they made the playoffs, they posted a 116-46 record, but lost in the American League Championship Series. If you’re of a certain age like me, the Mariners were a hard team not to like. They’ve had some great stars over the years, such as Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson and Ichiro Suzuki, but have never been able to put it all together. Seeing them have some success is long overdue.
On the other side is the San Diego Padres, who not only have Tatis Jr., but a slew of other stars. They have Manny Machado at third base. They made the blockbuster trade to get Juan Soto last year at the trade deadline, and at the same time picked up an elite closer in Josh Hader from Milwaukee. They are both back this year and the Padres have resigned Yu Darvish to a new deal. They may very well be one of the more entertaining teams to watch this season, if only to see whether or not all that star power will translate into wins and a deep postseason run.
Probably one of the other reasons I am so interested in the coming season though is my own curiosity. Major League Baseball has been making some changes in recent years. They made the designated hitter universal throughout both leagues last season, taking all the strategy out of the game when the World Series is played. This year, there are three major rule changes.
One is the institution of the pitch clock. There are several effects that the pitch clock will have, but the most significant is that there will be a 30-second timer between batters and a 15-second timer between pitches when the bases are empty. When there are runners on, there will be a 20-second timer between pitches. If a pitcher violates the timer, he will be charged with an automatic ball being added to the count. If a batter violates the timer, he will incur an automatic strike.
I have to be honest, I’m torn on this one. When it comes to baseball I have always considered myself a traditionalist, at least as far as the game I knew and grew up watching. I appreciate the subtleties, which tend to infuriate many other people. Some of those subtleties have come with a slower pace though, which is part of the problem. In recent years, as much as I love baseball, I have watched it less because of my own personal schedule and the time commitment it takes to watch a full game, let alone a decent chunk of the 162-game regular season. Statistics show that the pitch timer can shave about 30 minutes off the traditional game time, which takes about three hours. As much as I hate the idea of a timer and the game being forced, this could be a positive change for the game.
The second rule limits defensive shifts. If you followed the Red Sox when they were winning championships recently and when David Ortiz was on the team, you know what a shift can look like. Teams would load the right side of the infield with three people, daring Ortiz to go opposite field and get a hit in the barren wasteland usually patrolled by a shortstop. No more of that this season. In 2023, there must be two infielders on either side of second base. All the infielders need to be within the outer boundary of the infield and those infielders can not switch locations with one another so that a better defender can be positioned where a certain hitter is more likely to hit the ball. I can hear Big Papi cursing now, wondering where this rule was when he was in his prime.
The third major change is bigger bases. They will be 18-inches instead of 15-inches square. A major intent of the change is to give players more room to operate and allow fielders at first base to have an extra three inches to field the ball safely without being hit by a runner coming down the line. The change may have a couple of effects. One is that it may encourage more stolen base attempts. At the same time, it may also prevent players from oversliding and losing contact with the bag. Here my traditionalist tendencies make me start twitching. While I understand the safety aspect, players at first base have been largely unharmed for more than a century of play. It is not like the change at home plate, which now prevents a player from running into the catcher like an outside linebacker. Furthermore, it should be a challenge to steal a base and that includes being able to maintain contact with the bag. Lou Brock was able to steal 938 bases and Ricky Henderson shattered his record with 1,406 stolen bases. He still holds the record today. That’s where the skill comes in. Somehow, in this instance, I don’t think the bases being upsized just to make things easier is necessary. Sorry baseball, but that’s a hard pass for me.
Nevertheless, when preseason begins, I know I will inevitably turn on a game to satisfy my curiosity, get my fix, and feel the sensation of spring being just around the corner.