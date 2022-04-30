MANCHESTER — Essex came to town Saturday morning in a battle of Division I undefeated baseball teams and left without a hit.
Burr and Burton’s Trevor Greene was in total command on the mound, allowing just four baserunners, all via walks, through his six innings of work. Greene also struck out 13 Hornets. Sebastien Dostal was handed the ball in the seventh and finished off the combined no-hitter for BBA.
Coming into Saturday’s contest, Essex (4-0), had averaged north of seven runs per game.
Offensively, Danny Scarlotta and Coleman Reece each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs. Jack McCoy added an RBI for BBA in the win.
The Bulldogs improve to 7-0 on the season with a home game against Brattleboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.