Mount Anthony girls tennis celebrated its senior day Monday, hosting Rutland in what was a hard fought match.
Rutland grabbed the win, 6-1, though the score wasn’t indicative of how competitive the two teams were.
Patriots coach Deb Larkin placed Violet Small into the number one singles roll after her success throughout the year playing No. 2 singles. Small dropped her match to Rutland’s No. 1 Arikka Patori, 6-1, 6-3.
First year player Lara Manzi continued to impress for the Patriots, defeating Rutland’s Anna Gallipo 6-1, 6-4 in No. 2 singles action for MAU’s lone victory.
Leah Smith took her opponent to three sets, claiming the first 6-3 before falling 6-2 in the second, forcing a tiebreaker. Rutland’s No. 3 Abbey Watelet prevailed with the 10-4 win in the decisive round.
Larkin said Maple Van Orden put together her best match ever against Rutland’s Bethany Solari. The Rutland No. 4 narrowly defeated Van Orden, 6-4, 6-3.
Emma Barclay closed out Rutland’s singles action with a 6-3, 6-2 win over MAU’s No. 5, Muqadasa Sadat.
Rutland is known for their doubles which their first doubles showed, winning 6-4, 6-1. MAU’s No. 2 doubles gave Rutland all it could handle, taking the visitors to three sets before Rutland emerged victorious in the tiebreaker, 10-8.
Larkin acknowledged this season as a rebuilding year, but is pleased with the progress she has witnessed from the now 5-6 Patriots.
“Every player has made great strides and if they stay playing in the off season, we can change our status,” she said. “I’m extraordinarily proud of the effort and improvement each player has made.”