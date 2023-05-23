RUTLAND — Mount Anthony boys tennis dropped a 4-3 match at Rutland on Monday.
The Patriots picked up a pair of wins in singles play, with No. 3 Micah Whitmire edging Rutland’s senior Graham Seidner 10-1 in a tiebreaker. Whitmire won the first set 6-4 before dropping the second 4-6.
Javi Campos gave MAU its other singles victory, defeating Rutland’s No. 5 Tanner Ciufu 6-2, 6-3.
Rutland’s No. 1 Marchese Giuseppe earned a win on his senior day, defeating Asa Kobik 6-1, 6-4. Rutland’s other senior, Eli Rosi, prevailed in a tiebreaker over MAU’s Pol Cuadros.
The MAU No. 2 lost the first set 6-2, but came back with a 6-4 victory in set number two to force the tiebreaker, where Rosi emerged with a 10-5 win.
In No. 4 singles, Rutland senior Robin Rushing defeated MAU’s Sam Kobik 6-1, 6-2.
MAU’s No. 2 doubles earned a 10-6 tiebreaker win over Rutland after both squads traded 6-1 victories in the first two sets.
The Rutland No. 1 doubles took care of business, defeating MAU’s duo 6-2 in set one. Rutland held a 4-1 lead in set number two when the Patriots retired.
MAU concludes its regular season with a record of 1-8.