More than 20 local high school tennis players and a pair of coaches were recognized earlier this month by the Southern Vermont League.
Mount Anthony’s Violet Small and Lara Manzi were named to the SVL girls A Division first team after their strong seasons on the court. MAU coach Deborah Larkin was recognized as the coach of the year, leading the Patriots to an 8-7 record.
Burr and Burton’s Alex Faucher, Meri Heber, Nora O’Donnell and Sophia Witkin also made first team SVL. The Bulldogs made it all the way to the Division II state championship match, finishing the spring at 12-4 overall. Five more Bulldogs were named to the league’s honorable mention team: Madi Miosek, Molly Hershberg, Francesca Tully, Coco Eyre and Mackenzie Morgan.
Two Patriots also made the honorable mention team: Claire Zimpfer and Maggie LaBatt.
“I love tennis. I love this team. This year especially we had great community, so to be recognized by the league is a great honor,” Zimpfer said of her selection.
LaBatt, in her first season playing tennis, echoed Zimper’s sentiments.
“The team’s atmosphere was so inclusive and allowed for the best capacity for improvement,” she said. “I am so happy I tried tennis because it is now one of my favorite sports.”
Larkin called it an honor to be voted as the coach of the year.
“It means a lot to me because my primary job is to create the kind of environment where the girls can learn and thrive both on and off the court,” she said. “This year was a building year for our team, so the goal was not how many matches we won. The goal was to build a strong community where teamwork fostered learning and fun. There are always opportunities to teach life lessons during the season. My job was to use those opportunities to teach, listen, and support the team.”
BOYS
BBA had five players make the SVL A Division first team: Nick O’Donnell, Cristo Buckley, Wyatt Tuff, Lucas Arrington and Max Michael. Two more Bulldogs, Aiden Mirchandani and Jorge Muro Sanchez, were named to the honorable mention team. Justin Tegan, who coached both BBA varsity tennis teams this fall, was named the boys SVL A Division coach of the year, guiding the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season. Stowe upset BBA in the Division I semifinals.
Asa Kobik was the lone MAU representative, making the honorable mention team. The Patriots finished their 2023 season at 1-8 overall.