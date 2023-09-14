BENNINGTON — The physicality between Grace Christian School and Mount Anthony boys soccer extended beyond the 80 minutes of game time Thursday evening on Spinelli Field.
Immediately following its 2-1 victory over the Patriots in the first round of the John James tournament, Grace Christian assistant coach and school athletic director Brian Bushee had to be held back by his own coaching staff and players as he began yelling at MAU officials.
Bushee took exception to an alleged slap on the back from MAU coach Zeb Miner after the post-game handshake line.
"I shook the coaches hand, we were polite, (then) he circled back around and walked into my bench and slapped me on the back and made a comment to me," Bushee said. "
Miner was not near the Grace Christian bench when Bushee became agitated. When asked to clarify what was said to him, the Grace Christian coach described it as "non-repeatable."
Miner was confused by the commotion, saying he simply shook Bushee's hand and congratulated him with a pat on the back after talking to a referee.
"He's saying there was something (else). I think he was caught in the heat of the moment," Miner said. "I think he should be celebrating, I'm not sure why he was too upset."
A Bennington Police officer was brought onto the field to deescalate the situation.
The closing minutes of the game were chippy as both Bennington schools became extra physical. Bodies were on the ground nearly every battle for possession with the players realizing the significance of every touch in a one-score contest. The physical nature included a yellow card assessed to MAU tri-captain Luke Rizio with nine minutes remaining after shoving a Grace Christian player after the whistle.
Bushee, reached by phone roughly an hour after the incident, said the contact to his back was "hard enough" that he could still feel it.
As for the action on the field, Juan Patricio and Lazar Milosavljevic were a big factor in Division IV Grace Christian upsetting Division I MAU Thursday night.
Patricio netted both Lions goals, while Milosavljevic played the role of set-up man, feeding his teammate with great through balls and putting the pressure on MAU's backline.
It's Grace Christians first win over a Division I opponent, and that significance wasn't lost on Lions head coach Jeff Gabriele.
"We're trying to build something that'll last at Grace," he said. "Last beyond me, last beyond Brian, last beyond our players. Being able to pick up a win like that, on the road — in a famous tournament — is something that has the ability to keep us on the map forever."
Grace Christian broke through with the opening score of the contest in the 14th minute of the first half to take the lead. Milosavljevic stole the ball off the foot of an MAU player deep in Patriots territory and immediately found Patricio, who finished the play with a score.
The Patriots certainly had their chances, firing 20 shots throughout play. MAU couldn't hit the target often enough to leave its home tournament with a victory, just missing the goal on a few good looks.
"I thought we controlled the ball for most of the game," Miner said. "We just didn't execute, it wasn't our night as far as putting shots in the back of the net, but I liked our chances."
Lions keeper Addison Mulroy played a part in MAU's offensive frustrations, making seven saves — none more significant than with three minutes left and the Lions clinging to a 2-1 lead.
MAU tri-captain Alex Salvesvold was awarded a direct kick a few yards outside the box, and delivered a shot on net. Mulroy made the initial stop with his hands, deflecting the ball. The keeper retained possession of the live ball by dribbling it like a basketball back into his grasp, as he thwarted MAU's last ditch effort to send the game into overtime.
The Patriots' lone score came off the foot of Aiden Bevin in the 20th minute of the second half, knotting the game at one. Bevin received a cross by Chase Gauthier from the left side and finished the play with a goal.
Grace Christian wasted almost no time answering, as Patricio was awarded a penalty kick after being tackled in the box. The Lions senior converted the chance, beating MAU keeper Landon Brimmer (three saves) with a low shot to the right side of the net for the eventual game-winner.
Grace Christian advances to play in the John James championship match Saturday night against Burr and Burton, who defeated Brattleboro 6-1 in the opening contest of the tournament.
Mount Anthony gets Brattleboro in the consolation round Saturday.
"I congratulate Grace Christian, this is their first John James and I'm sure it's a big deal for them," Miner said. "But for us, it's about moving on. We're looking forward to playing Brattleboro and shifting our focus to SVL (play)."