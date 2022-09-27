BENNINGTON — The Patriots boys golf team hosted Burr and Burton, Arlington and Stratton Mountain School golf at Mount Antony Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs came away with the win, finishing with a combined score of 221. Arlington (239) took second, just ahead of third place MAU (242).
Stratton Mountain only brought one golfer, Bode Gutchess, who finished with the lowest individual total, shooting a 39 on nine holes.
Bulldog Asher Stein shot a 50, the second lowest score of the round. He was followed by teammate Gavin Konold's 54. A pair of Patriots, McKinley Keaffaber and Mason Crosier, rounded out the top five each shooting a 57.
Matt Robinson (62) and Charlie Buckley (66) also scored for MAU.
The Eagles were led by Kasey Dickey and Aidan Steere, who both shot a 58. Tobias Counts (60) and Peter Jobson (63) also scored for Arlington.
Connor Urbanski's 58 and Jack Swartzentruber's 59 rounded out the scoring for BBA.
It's a quick turnaround for the teams, as they compete for the Southern Vermont Conference title today at 1 p.m. at Equinox Resort in Manchester.