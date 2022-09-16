BENNINGTON — Coggins Automotive raised nearly $25,000 for Sunrise Family Resource Center during Friday’s charity golf scramble at Mount Anthony Country Club.
Event organizer Val Harrington said the focus in the automotive group’s first ever charity golf event was to give back to an organization who helps the community. She said a number of organizations were considered, but ultimately Sunrise felt like the perfect match.
“In order to keep building Bennington we’ve got to invest in our youth and in our families and help build them up,” Harrington said. “If their basic needs aren’t being met, then how can they possibly focus at school? How can they possibly go and reach for anything else when they don’t know if they’re going to be warm in the winter or if they’re going to have a good warm place to sleep at night? That’s important to us. That’s why we picked them.”
Sunrise offers “a broad range of educational and support services to families of Bennington County and surrounding areas. All of our Programs are designed to promote lifelong learning, healthy growth and development,” according to its website.
Sunrise helps more than 1,200 families per year, according to executive director Denise Main.
Main said the board must first approve how the funds will be allocated, but the idea is the funds will directly impact the families.
“Our goal is to give back to the families directly with these funds,” Main said. “It’s not going to go toward operations, it’s not going to go into a bucket someplace. [The plan is ] to use it for the challenges that families are facing, such as housing and transportation.”
Harrington personally utilized Sunrise’s services when she first moved to Bennington five years ago. She said they helped her as a new parent establish her footing in a new community.
Employees of Coggins teed off at noon on Friday.
Main was appreciative of the support shown to Sunrise.
“Coggins has been great. Valerie’s done a wonderful job and [Mount Anthony Country Club owner] Maru [Leon-Griffin] leading us through all this,” Main said. It’s a great event. We’ve never had access to this kind of money in a fundraiser with a small organization like this.”