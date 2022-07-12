BENNINGTON — Golf is a mental game, but there’s no need to tell that to Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown.
The defending Vermont State Women’s Golf Association's Senior Championship winner is a psychologist by trade. As she stood on the 18th hole putting green at Mount Anthony Country Club on Tuesday afternoon, she used those tools to her advantage.
Holding onto her two-stroke lead over the rest of the field she started the day with, Brown’s ball sat roughly seven feet away from the cup for birdie.
The repeat was well within reach. Time to dial in.
As her groupmates took turns surveying the green, Brown began lightly tapping her temple with her left index finger.
Tap. Tap. Tap.
As the rest of the foursome took turn putting, Brown stood on the fringe and continued the light tapping.
“I use a lot of what I teach or practice with my kids, on myself,” Brown said. “Tapping is very grounding — and I do a lot of breathing.”
She watched all three of her groupmates miss their initial putt. Now, it’s her turn, needing to two-putt from seven feet out to secure her second Senior Championship victory in as many years.
As Brown stepped toward her ball, she inhaled deeply. After a few seconds, she exhaled. Then, a few more taps for good measure. Tap. Tap. Tap.
Time to putt.
The read was perfect, but Brown left it just a hair short. It didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, as she tapped in the putt for par, putting the finishing touches on a championship-securing round of 80 and finishing the two-day tournament with an overall of 155, two strokes better than runner-up Reggie Parker (157) of Ekwanok Country Club.
Once Brown saw her lie on 18, she felt confident in her chances to secure the championship.
“I knew I was probably going to win, because I only had like a seven-foot putt for birdie,” she said. “But I just wanted to be in the moment and stay calm, and not do something stupid.”
The deep breaths and tapping helped her do just that. The mental strength might have been on display on the 18th, but it’s something the senior champion carried with her all tournament, especially during Tuesday’s round.
Brown was part of an elite foursome that included runner-up Parker, third-place finisher Kristin Mahoney (159) of Neshobe Golf Club and Copley Country Club’s Holly Reynolds (162), who finished fifth overall.
Playing in a group of four presented its own challenges, according to Brown.
“My first thought was we’re going to be very slow, and it’s going to have to be a mental game. You’re going to have to really stay inside yourself and make sure you don’t get too nervous or too anxious to hit a shot, because you have three other people you have to watch,” she said.
The group members are familiar with one another, having played together many times.
“They’re all good friends and fierce competitors,” Brown said.
The Senior Championship marks the second of three VSWGA tournaments being held at Mount Anthony Country Club. Last fall, the country club hosted the Mid-Amateur. The club is scheduled to host the Amateur in August 2023.
Next up for the VSWGA is the Vermont Women's Amateur at Neshobe Golf Club, which tees off Aug. 1.